A podcast playlist for the best movie nominees: NPR

The statues of the Oscars are exhibited at the “Meet the Oscars” event on February 12, 2007 in New York City.

There are nine nominees for the best film this year, and we’ve covered them all in Pop Culture Happy Hour. We are attentive to Sunday night’s awards, and we know that some of you are too. We will be tweeting, writing and recording on Sunday night, and we will have our summary on Monday morning, so until then, enjoy this review of some of our (and not-so-favorite) favorites of 2019 that have climbed to the top of this particular package.

‘1917’ is not your dad’s war movie

1917 is directed by Sam Mendes and follows two young World War I soldiers who are sent on a dangerous mission to deliver a crucial message. And just to slightly increase the level of difficulty, the entire movie is designed to resemble a continuous shot.

The ‘parasite’ is a look that doubles gender to capitalism

Even if you’ve seen many movies about the class struggle, you can bet you’ve never seen one like Parasite. From director Bong Joon-ho, he tells the story of two families, one with a lot of money and the other who is simply struggling to survive. Parasite won the first prize, the Golden Palm, at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, and is South Korea’s entry into this year’s Oscar race.

‘Once upon a time in … Hollywood’: Tarantino’s fairy tale becomes bleak

Once upon a time in … Hollywood is the ninth movie of the writer and director Quentin Tarantino. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a fading western actor named Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt as his faithful specialist Cliff Booth. It is set in the changing Hollywood of 1969 and, in many ways, it is a cheerful breeze through studio backlots and makeup trailers, but hanging on each frame is the threat of violence, in the form of a very real historical tragedy: the Brutal Manson family murders in the Hollywood hills. It’s a brilliant nostalgia for Los Angeles mixed with creepy violence: it’s the Tarantino peak, but does it work?

In ‘Joker’, Joaquin Phoenix gives a great performance in a flat movie

In Todd Phillips’ new Joker movie, Joaquin Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck, a comic book aspirant. Neglected by the world and beaten everywhere, Fleck does what any discouraged clown would do: it becomes a threat.

‘Little Women’ is a dynamic sister law

Greta Gerwig was nominated for an Oscar for directing Lady Bird of 2017. She is continuing with an adaptation of Little Women featuring two of her Lady Bird stars, Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet. Ronan plays Jo, the free-spirited March sister. He is joined by Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. Gerwig also wrote the script, which makes some changes in the history and structure of Louisa May Alcott’s book.

The Scorsese’s solution: ‘The Irish’

Movies and the mafia have made a winning combination for decades. The Godfather, Goodfellas, The Departed, and that is on top of television projects like The Sopranos. Now, Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese brings you The Irishman, and has brought together a whole cast. Robert DeNiro plays a hitman, Joe Pesci is his boss and Al Pacino is Jimmy Hoffa. In signal of some of the changes that are shaking the industry, The Irishman comes through Netflix.

‘Marriage history’: for better or divorce

What is the opposite of a love story? It could be the new Noah Baumbach Marriage Story movie, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a couple we know when they just begin their divorce. Over the next two hours, we see them discuss and negotiate on how to separate and how to be parents of their young child. Marriage Story also stars Laura Dern and Ray Liotta as aggressive divorce attorneys and Alan Alda as a kinder hand trying to give less combative representation. Baumbach wrote and directed the film, which is now broadcast on Netflix.

‘Jojo Rabbit’: Should you go or wait to see it?

Jojo Rabbit is a dark comedy by writer and director Taika Waititi. Based on a 2004 novel by Christine Leunens, the film follows Jojo, a German boy who remains loyal to Adolf Hitler when World War II ends. In fact, he imagines the leader as his imaginary friend.

Vrooming Engines finds temperaments lit in ‘Ford V Ferrari’

Cars that go very fast have been basic elements of cinema for decades. At Ford v Ferrari, we found out a little about what it takes for them to go so fast. Starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, the film tells the story of an epic Ford battle against Ferrari in the 24-hour Le Mans race in 1966.