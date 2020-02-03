A plane is in danger every 10 days due to stray birds and dogs at Goa Airport

Every ten days, at least one civilian aircraft landing or taking off at Goa’s Dabolim International Airport is confronted with dangers with birds or stray dogs near the runway, according to documents filed by Chief Pramod Sawant at the state legislative assembly during the current budget session.

Since January 1, 2014 to date, there have been 224 terror movements with civil flights, most with eagles, pigeons, kites, owls, crows, even peacocks and stray dogs near the runway, state data the Indian government has submitted to the state Marine, from which the airport operates.

In November 2019, a MiG-29K fighter jet had crashed shortly after taking off from Goa airport after a bird attack.

In September last year, stray dogs forced an Air Asia flight to Delhi to abort the start after the air traffic control personnel had seen stray dogs on the runway.

In August 2019, an Air India flight, while trying to land at Dabolim overnight, was also forced to abort the landing after the pilot saw stray dogs swaying on the runway.

The Indian navy has already filed a complaint with the local panchayats near the airport to remove waste that has been dumped in open areas.

Prime Minister Pramod Sawant also said in his written reply that the Indian navy had taken various other measures to prevent accidents with birds or stray dogs, including the deployment of bird and dog hunters near the runway, frequent patrols and the use of technological tools for dogs and bird terror, including thunder trees.

The Chief Minister said the Indian navy is undertaking “systematic monitoring of dog population in collaboration with livestock and veterinary services”.

