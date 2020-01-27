Photo: HoopsHype

Everyone in the world is thinking about how to honor Kobe Bryant’s tragic death. Fan Nick M. petitioned the NBA on Change.org to transform the future Hall of Famer into the new NBA logo and replace another Los Angeles legend with Jerry West. Below are some visualizations and ideas.

“With the premature and unexpected death of Kobe Bryant, please sign this petition to ensure that his memory as an NBA logo will last forever,” wrote Nick M. in his straightforward petition.

Some ideas for the NBA to honor the legendary Kobe Bryant:

– Change the NBA logo to a silhouette of Kobe

– Withdraw from Kobes No. 24 and No. 8 League

– Team Giannis and Team LeBron are number 24 and 8 in the 2020 All-Star game

– Kobe Bryant ‘Mamba’ logo on NBA jerseys

How else? pic.twitter.com/DDnI9zQ5a2

– NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) January 27, 2020

