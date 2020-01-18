Italian authorities have confirmed that a painting found hidden in the wall of an art gallery in Piacenza is the “Portrait of a Woman” long lost by the Austrian artist Gustav Klimt.

In December, gardeners from Ricci Oddi Modern Art de Plaisance found the canvas, partially hidden by a black garbage bag, while cleaning the ivy from a wall.

Employees discovered trash bag with paint after opening a small rusty metal door that revealed a cavity that had been hidden by more than 12 inches of ivy, gallery employee Dario Gallinari told CNN in December .

The portrait, which depicts a young woman with reddened cheeks and black hair, disappeared from the gallery during a renovation of the building in 1997 and was presumed stolen.

In a statement posted on its website on Friday, the gallery said experts had deemed the painting authentic.

The disappearance of the painting in 1977 was somewhat of a mystery – its frame was found near the gallery’s skylight shortly after the disappearance of the work, suggesting that thieves could have entered and exited at through.

A fake picture, wrapped and mailed to a disgraced politician, was seized by authorities a month later, the Reuters news agency reported – adding further intrigue to the case.

But the discovery of the painting inside the wall suggests that the work may never have even left the building, according to CNN Sky TG24 affiliate.

Culture director Jonathan Papamarenghi said “Portrait of a Lady” was the second on the list of the most precious works missing in Italy, after a Caravaggio work stolen from a church in Sicily in 1969, reported the agency. Reuters press.

The painting was part of a series of female portraits that Klimt painted in the last years of his life, some of which were never completed.