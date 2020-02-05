A New York man who was wrongly convicted of murdering his parents is sworn in as a lawyer

Martin Tankleff was admitted to the same appeal court in New York on Wednesday, where his unlawful conviction for the murder of his parents was overturned in 1988.

Tankleff, 48, was only 17 when his parents were found stabbed and beaten to death in their home on the outskirts of Long Island. He served a life sentence of 50 years for almost two decades before his sentence was lifted.

“Today was a historic day, not only because I was admitted to the bar, but also because two of the judges who released me in 2007 were on the swearing-in committee,” said Tankleff in a statement.

According to his publicist, he belongs to a handful of exonerees who work as lawyers in the state. His admission to the bar was confirmed by Lucian Chalfen, spokesman for the New York State Unified Court System.

Tankleff works for a law firm in New York where he advocates reforming the criminal justice system and deals with false beliefs.

In 2014, Tankleff settled an unlawful lawsuit against the state for nearly $ 3.4 million. In 2018, he reached a $ 10 million agreement with Suffolk County, CNN subsidiary WABC-TV reported.

Tankleff has taught at Touro College and Georgetown University. He graduated from Touro Law Center with a law degree.

A Brooklyn Court of Appeals overturned his conviction in 2007 and all charges against Tankleff were dismissed the following year. The court ruled that Tankleff would probably not have been convicted if newly discovered evidence was provided in the 1990 trial.

When the police arrived at the family home in Belle Terre, Tankleff was questioned and told that his father had woken up from a coma and accused him of crime. Suffolk County police officers have taken a confession from Tankleff to convict him.

Tankleff “repeatedly and consistently” informed the police that a business partner of his father was responsible, it says in court files. The businessman claimed he was not involved and dismissed the claim as “ridiculous.”

A team of supporters supported the request for discharge

Since his conviction in June 1990, Tankleff had kept his innocence and fought out of his prison cell to clarify his name. A team of supporters helped secure his discharge, including Barry Scheck from the Innocence Project, a national litigation and public policy organization, and Jay Salpeter, a New York City detective who became a private detective.

In a 2018 statement for CNN, Tankleff drew parallels between his case and that of Brendan Dassey, a mentally disabled teenager from Wisconsin, whose lawyers made a forced confession of murder at the age of 16. A federal appeals court confirmed the confession in 2017.

“When I was seventeen, I was manipulated when I confessed to wrongly killing my own parents. And just as the courts may not have protected Dassey, they haven’t protected me, ”wrote Tankleff.

“After my beloved parents were murdered in our Long Island home in 1988, the police interrogated me for hours without a lawyer present, insisted I was guilty, and incorrectly claimed that my father accused me of death and my hair was in it my mother’s hands have been found.

“I was horrified to ask if I had obscured and committed these crimes,” he wrote at the time. “As a suggestion for this way of thinking, the police finally suggested stressful scenarios: could I have used the watermelon knife on the kitchen counter to stab my mother? Could I have used the dumbbells in my room to attack my father? Finally, to avoid the nightmare of interrogation, I spoke out on their most important questions – even though I didn’t kill the parents I loved. “