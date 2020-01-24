A new TV special is entering the royal gap

ABC is entering the royal gap. E! News as your exclusive first look at the ABC News special that takes viewers to what some have called “Mexit,” known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markledeparture from royal duties.

“Is it Meghan’s fault? Is it Harry? Have they been unfair to the queen?” journalist Duncan Larcombe asks in the trailer above. “It looks spoiled. It looks hypocritical.”

Harry and Meghan announced their plans to give up their royal duties in early January 2020. Less than two weeks after their announcement, Queen Elizabeth II concluded an agreement between them. They will no longer use the titles His or Her Royal Highness and the couple will no longer receive public funds and will have to repay the $ 3 million they spent on renovating their home in the UK.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support at the start of the next chapter of their lives,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they must withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.”

Royal Divide takes a look at the news that has shocked the world and offers interviews with Nacho Figueras, Harry’s friend and charity partners; Alastair Bruce van Crionaich, the governor of the queen of Edinburgh Castle; Julie Montagu, Burggraaf Hinchingbrooke, an American who married the heir to the count of Sandwich; and more. Deborah Roberts reports foreign correspondent with ABC News James Longman add additional comment.

“Maybe they just looked around at the rest of the royal family and thought,” That’s not what we want, “says Longman in the exclusive trailer above.

Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan and The Crown premieres Wednesday, January 29 at 10 p.m. at ABC.