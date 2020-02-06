A new report on the Russian election failure leaves much to mother Jones

The Senate intelligence committee released the third part on Thursday in its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. It is a strange document. The report, which focuses on how the US government reacted to Russian activities, criticizes the Obama administration for its provisional and ineffective response to election interference. The committee notes that the “heavily politicized environment” that the previous government was confronted with was a reason for these failures. But the report avoids the elephant in the room.

Former Obama government officials have previously accused Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) And other GOP lawmakers for blocking their request to Congress in September 2016 to issue a two-part warning about Russian interference in 2016. McConnell Allegedly threatened to claim that the White House was abusing intelligence to hurt Donald Trump’s presidential campaign – exactly the kind of fights that Obama officials wanted to avoid. These allegations suggest that McConnell feared the news that Russia would try to help Trump harm the Republicans, and that he favored party interests over national interests. McConnell has disputed these accounts and attacked the Obama administration for failing to respond to Russia’s actions.

Thursday’s report confirms that McConnell and other republicans were pushing back against the Obama administration’s request for a two-part condemnation of Russian interference. But the discussion of those incidents is short and does not delve into the details of that controversy. The report examines the lack of interaction between Obama government officials and the “Gang of Eight,” Democratic and Republican leaders, and members of the best intelligence commission from every room. But it also bypasses the fact that the chairman of the intelligence committee Richard Burr (R-N.C.) Was part of that group and was involved in the interactions in the report details. That also applied to senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Formerly the top democrat of the committee.

Burr criticized the Obama administration’s response to Russia in a statement Thursday. “Frozen by” paralyzing the analysis, “hampered by real and perceived limitations, Obama officials debated actions without actually taking one,” Burr said. The report does not mention that Burr himself, while en route to re-election in North Carolina, may have contributed to limiting Obama’s reaction when questioning government statements and Democrats calling for Russian interference.

According to the report, the Obama administration received new intelligence – marked by the commission as a “wake-up call” – in the summer of 2016. The details of this information, including the date, have been edited, but it came after news in June from that year when Russian intelligence agents hacked email accounts with the Democratic National Committee. At the beginning of August, CIA director John Brennan was “sent to inform convention leadership,” the document says. Due to Congress’s recess in August, Brennan informed legislators individually and reached the Republicans just weeks later. He only spoke with McConnell on September 6, 2016.

In a 2018 book, Greg Miller, a Washington Post reporter, wrote that McConnell told Brennan that he would respond to any government claim that Russia was trying to help Trump win by accusing the White House of interference in the elections. Allegedly, McConnell made similar statements in a September 8 briefing from Jeh Johnson, Secretary of Homeland Security, the official White House Lisa Monaco, and FBI director James Comey. The government officials wanted the legislators to issue a two-part statement that warned Russia of interference efforts, hoping that the statement would convince state and local officials to seek federal assistance in protecting election infrastructure. The committee says Republicans have refused requests for a two-part statement and that Monaco remembers McConnell: “You security people must be careful not to get used to it.” or used for partisan purposes. The Thursday report says that several members “oppose the administrative request” for a two-party statement, but it only mentions McConnell.

These meetings are central to the way the Obama administration dealt with Russian interference. But the committee’s report has dealt with them in just a few paragraphs. From the reported argument between Brennan and McConnell, the report only says that Monaco ‘s description of McConnell’ s comments on 8 September “corresponded to Director Brennan’s report of his interaction with senate majority leader McConnell.”

The report also quotes a statement from Burr during a session of an intel committee at a closed door on July 17, 2018, in which Burr characterized McConnell’s argument at the September 8 meeting: “(T) wonders if ( Senator majority leader McConnell, said: “Would this not contribute to Russia’s efforts to worry about our electoral process, if Congress leadership would send that letter?” Burr said. This statement came almost two years after the meeting in question. in 2016 and raises McConnell’s argument much more favorably than in earlier characterizations by Obama officials.

In a statement in Thursday’s report, Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) Accused The Gang of Eight of failing to make transcripts or notes about these briefings, making investigators dependent on interviews conducted nearly a year later. Nor does the committee appear to have interviewed or otherwise sought information from members of Congress who participated in these briefings, including Burr and Feinstein, who were then part of the Gang of Eight. Asked about this, the committee spokesmen said the report focused on the actions of the Obama administration.

Wyden’s views also emphasize the consequences of “Republican refusal to publicly acknowledge Russian interference” and the Obama administration’s reluctance to speak out without GOP support. According to Wyden, the inactivity made Russia’s spread of stolen Democratic emails more damaging. “If the administration had informed the public of Russian hacking and dumping before October 7, and if there had been ambiguous condemnation of these operations, the public and the press may have reacted differently to the WikiLeaks releases,” Wyden said.

Without GOP support, Feinstein and Adam Schiff, the top democrat of the House Intelligence Committee, made their own statement on September 22, 2016, warning that “Russian intelligence agencies are making a serious and concerted effort to influence the US elections.” October on the Feinstein and Schiff statement, Burr said that the Democrats, who were in the same briefing as he, “were probably wrong.” At that time, Burr was engaged in a hard-fought re-election struggle in North Carolina and he committed himself to Trump, who disputed reports of Russian interference.

On October 7 – the same day that WikiLeaks began to release emails that Russian hackers had stolen from Clinton campaign chair John Podesta’s account – DHS and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a statement that the American intelligence community “convinced was that the Russian government directed the recent compromises of emails from American individuals and institutions, including from American political organizations. “

Asked during a debate or believed the intelligence services or Trump, Burr did not answer clearly. “It is not limited to (Russia),” he said. “It’s Iran, it’s North Korea, it’s China.” He added later that he did not “think that it really had anything to do with emails or political parties.”

Burr’s campaign track responses are not mentioned in the Thursday report.