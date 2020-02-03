A new deep learning model can accurately identify sleep stages

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

A new deep learning model developed by researchers from the University of Eastern Finland can identify sleep stages as accurately as experienced doctors. This opens up new opportunities for diagnosing and treating sleep disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a nighttime breathing disorder that places a significant burden on public health systems and economies. It is estimated that up to a billion people worldwide suffer from obstructive sleep apnea, and this number is expected to increase due to the aging of the population and the increasing prevalence of obesity. If left untreated, OSA increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

The identification of sleep stages is essential for the diagnosis of sleep disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea. Traditionally, sleep is divided manually into five phases: awake sleep, REM sleep (Rapid Eye Movement) and three non-REM sleep phases. However, manually evaluating sleep stages is time-consuming, subjective and expensive.

To address these challenges, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland used polysomnographic data from healthy individuals and individuals suspected of having OSA to develop an accurate deep learning model for the automatic classification of sleep stages. They also wanted to find out how OSA severity affects classification accuracy.

In healthy subjects, the model identified sleep stages with an accuracy of 83.7% when using a single frontal electroencephalography channel (EEG) and with an accuracy of 83.9% when supplemented with an electrooculogram (EOG). In patients with suspected OSA, the model achieved accuracies of 82.9% (single EEG channel) and 83.8% (EEG and EOG channels). The single-channel accuracies ranged from 84.5% for people without OSA to 76.5% for severe OSA patients. The accuracies achieved by the model correspond to the correspondence between experienced doctors who carry out a manual sleep assessment. However, the model has the advantage that it works systematically, always follows the same protocol and carries out the scoring in seconds.

According to the researchers, deep learning enables automatic sleep provision for suspicious OSA patients with high accuracy. The study was published in IEEE Journal for Biomedical and Health Informatics,

