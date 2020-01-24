A Moroccan official prays alongside Muslim leaders in Auschwitz

Muslim scholars speak Islamic prayers during a visit to Auschwitz. / DR

On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Jerusalem organized a world forum to commemorate the Holocaust and to fight anti-Semitism. Around 40 heads of state visited the forum.

Meanwhile, Muslim leaders in Poland prayed with the descendants of the Holocaust survivors during a visit to Auschwitz. The Secretary General of the Moroccan Rabita Mohammedia des Oulémas, Ahmed Abbadi, attended the prayers in Poland.

In fact, Muslim officials from other countries were also present, the Israeli State Department’s Facebook page said. And since Muslim scholars couldn’t go to Israel to attend the forum, they went to Auschwitz to pray.

The Muslim delegation was led by Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, General Secretary of the Saudi Arabia-funded Muslim World League.