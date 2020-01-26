A Moroccan man killed by mortar shells in East Tripoli

DR

A Moroccan citizen living in Libya was killed on Saturday evening after a mortar grenade landed in the east of Tripoli, the Moroccan consulate in Tunisia said in a communiqué.

The consulate said it was very sorry to hear of the death of a Moroccan citizen (A.Ch.) living in Libya after a grenade was fired at the Arada area of ​​Souq Jomaa (east of Tripoli) on Saturday evening ».

The consulate said it, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad, had initiated procedures to identify the victim’s family and inform them of this tragic news.

The consulate is also working with the relevant Libyan authorities to repatriate the remains of this Moroccan after legal and administrative procedures have been completed.

The Consulate General of Morocco in Tunis has indicated that it will follow up its contacts with the relevant Libyan authorities to take note of the results of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding this painful event.