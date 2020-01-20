A Moroccan delegation visits an education forum in London to establish new partnerships

A Moroccan delegation led by the Moroccan Minister of Education to the British World Education Forum. / DR

A high-level delegation headed by Moroccan Minister for National Education, Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Said Amzazi, will visit London from January 20-24, 2020, the British embassy in Rabat said in a communiqué sent to Yabiladi on Monday ,

The delegation, which is also led by the Minister for Higher Education, Driss Ouaouicha, consists of four university presidents and four senior officials from the same ministry.

The delegation will be accompanied by Tony Reilly, Director of the British Council in Morocco, and Kate Thomson, DFID Maghreb Education Advisor.

Organized by the British Council and the British Embassy in Morocco, Amzazi will speak to the Education World Forum (EWF) in London on January 20.

During the forum, the Moroccan minister will “share the roadmap for education in Morocco in a discussion on long-term solutions to combat learning poverty,” added the same statement. The Moroccan delegation will also hold talks with its British counterparts to “forge new partnerships between Moroccan and British universities and research institutions”.