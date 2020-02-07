A moment of appreciation for the SNL promos from RuPaul

RuPaul has done so much as a host of Saturday Night Live and the episode has not even been broadcast from the time this article was originally published.

The Emmy-winning host of RuPaul’s Drag Race makes SNL history by being the first drag performer to host the long-running sketch comedy series and in two promos, Ru serves the comedy. In a video released at the beginning of February, Ru and Cecily Strong sissy that runs to the Saturday Night Live studios. It’s fantastic.

Once in the studio the two meet each other Beck Bennett indulging in pizza leftovers from the host of the previous show, J.J. Watts.

“What is a J.J. Watt, baby?” Ru asks.

RuPaul appears alongside in the second promotion Kate McKinnon and it really seems that the two Emmy winners have the time of their lives together.

“Ru, I have to say: you are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” McKinnon tells the host.

“And you … are right,” says RuPaul.

“Oh my god,” McKinnon whispers before triumphing her arms.

See the two teasers for the RuPaul-hosted Saturday Night Live above. In addition to hosting RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul also plays the lead role in AJ and the Queen on Netflix. Drag Race returns on Friday 28 February on VH1.

“With every new generation of queens, the Drag Race revolution of the RuPaul culture continues to stimulate,” RuPaul said in a statement when the new cast was announced. “And as more and more new viewers discover the show, the phenomenon of hearts and minds keeps opening with love, laughter and a lot of sass.”

Justin Bieber is the musical guest in the Saturday February 8 episode of Saturday Night Live. This is his third performance on stage.

Saturday Night Live is broadcast on Saturday, 11.30 a.m. ET, 8.30 p.m. PT, on NBC.

