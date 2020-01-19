A Middle East addict says it's time for rehab - Mother Jones

There is a kind of political opinion that I call the bar stool view of the world. This is what a guy (always a guy) announces after one or six beers, and it’s always the result of massive ignorance. For example: “Screw the Middle East. We should just get rid of hell and let them fight things out for themselves. “

As you can imagine, I try to avoid such opinions. And yet my current opinion about the Middle East is roughly that we should get hell out and let it wage its own wars. If we have to intervene to protect ourselves, like in the Afghanistan war, that’s fine. We should intervene and then get out. But that’s it.

Of course it is clear to me that this is just a bar stool opinion and real life requires a much more differentiated view. But is that it? Martin Indyk has been heavily involved in the Middle East for decades and has roles under Presidents Clinton and Obama. Apparently he also thinks we should just get hell out:

The Middle East is no longer worth it

Previously, the presidents of both parties had a thorough understanding of US interests in the region. including a consensus that these interests were vital to the country– It is worth putting the lives and resources of Americans at risk to create peace and, if necessary, wage war.

Today, however, the Americans are still tired of war given the US troops still in danger in Iraq and Afghanistan and tensions over Iran. However, we do not seem to be able to reach consensus or pursue a consistent policy in the Middle East. And there is a good reason for this, which is difficult to accept for many in the American foreign policy establishment, including me: In the Middle East, there are still few important US interests at stake. The challenge, both politically and diplomatically, is to draw the necessary conclusions from this stark fact.

… In the past, the United States had two clear priorities in the Middle East: maintaining the Gulf oil flow at reasonable prices and securing Israel’s survival. But the US economy is no longer dependent on imported oil. As for Israel, it is still in the United States’ national interest to support the security of the Jewish state, but its survival is no longer in question.

We cannot afford to turn our backs on the Middle East. But after sacrificing so many American lives, wasting so much energy and money in quijotic endeavors that ultimately did more harm than good, It is time for the US to find a way to escape the expensive, demoralizing cycle of crusades and retreats. We need a sustainable Middle East strategy based on a more realistic assessment of our interests. It is time to avoid never-ending wars and grandiose goals – like driving Iran out of Syria, overthrowing Iranian Ayatollahs, or resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – in favor of more limited goals that can be achieved with more modest means.

Granted, this is a nuanced version of “Get the Hell Out”, but only slightly. Indyk believes that we should continue to do diplomatic work in the Middle East and that there are occasionally American interests that are strong enough to require military action. But they are rare and far apart. There is hardly anything left in the Middle East that is worth waging war on.

Also of interest: Indyk doesn’t come out right and says so, but he nods to the idea that leaving the Middle East oil that is less safe could be a good thing. America itself no longer needs oil from the Middle East, and if other countries have to choose between protecting the Gulf Sea routes and reducing their dependence on fossil fuels, this may lead them to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels. The whole world would benefit from this.