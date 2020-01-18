A Michigan man found $ 43,000 in a used sofa. He turned everything over

A Michigan man bought a used sofa for his man cave in December, and this week made an interesting discovery – $ 43,000 in cash hidden in the cushion.

Howard Kirby bought the sofa from a Habitat for Humanity ReStore store in Owosso, Michigan, reported WNEM, a subsidiary of CNN. But the ottoman provided with the sofa was a little uncomfortable, something he had noticed a few weeks after buying the sofa.

So her daughter-in-law unzipped the cushion to see what was inside and found a box containing money. A lot of money.

The stool contained $ 43,170, WNEM reported.

“I still have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming or something,” said Kirby at the station.

A lawyer told Kirby that he had no legal obligation to return the money. But Kirby refused to keep the money, saying he was not feeling well. He called the store to find out who donated the sofa and who really owned the money.

This person was Kim Fauth-Newberry. The sofa originally belonged to his grandfather, Phillip Fauth, who died in 2019. On Thursday, Kirby returned the money to Fauth-Newberry, although he kept the sofa.

“It’s just crazy,” said Fauth-Newberry.

“Why he has money in pillows, I don’t know,” said Fauth-Newberry’s husband Mike Newberry.

Rick Merling, store manager at Habitat ReStore, found Kirby’s decision inspiring.

“To me, it was someone who, despite what he was going through, despite his own needs, said,” I’m just going to do the right thing, “” he said.

Kirby told WNEM that he could have used the money but that he ultimately feels satisfied with his decision to return it.

“I always thought,” What would I do if that happened, “and now I know, and it feels good,” said Kirby.