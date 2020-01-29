A Maryland policeman was charged with murder after being in his police cruiser - WSVN 7News | - A man had been shot seven times, news, weather, sports

(CNN) – A Maryland police officer was charged with murder after the authorities claimed he shot seven unarmed men while handcuffing him in his police cruiser.

Prince George’s County Police Cpl. 43-year-old William Howard Green in Temple Hills, Maryland, is being shot dead for manslaughter and related gun accusations, police say.

“I am unable to come to our church tonight and give you a reasonable explanation for the events that took place last night,” Prince George Police Chief Hank Stawinski told reporters. “I decided that what happened last night is a crime.”

On Monday, Owen and another policeman replied to reports that a car struck in parked vehicles, CNN subsidiary WJLA said, citing a police spokeswoman.

The officers found Green – the driver of the car – and handcuffed him. They believed he was “under the influence of a substance” and called for an “expert in drug detection,” the police said in a statement.

They took Green to the front seat of Owen’s police cruiser to wait for the expert, the police said.

The officer then sat in the driver’s seat of his cruiser and some time later the police said, “Green was shot seven times by the officer’s service weapon.”

After the shootout, Owen and the other officer took Green out of the cruiser and offered to help. He was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the police said.

It is unclear what led to the shots. The authorities did not discuss what the other officer was doing during the incident.

Owen was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and is awaiting a hearing. He has been with the police for 10 years and has been entrusted with patrol duties.

It is unclear whether he has a lawyer who can comment on the allegations.

“There are no circumstances under which this result is acceptable, and I would like to express my heartfelt suffering and sympathy to the Green family,” Stawinski said Tuesday.

Green’s fiancée, Sandra Mathis, asked what damage Green could have done to the officer if he had held back.

“Apparently he didn’t resist the arrest because he was handcuffed,” she said to WJLA. “His life was important.”

Deborah Jeon, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, condemned the shootout and called for full transparency and accountability in the investigation.

“There is no reason why a handcuffed person should ever be shot several times by a police officer, let alone several times in a patrol car. Anything other than this assessment would only mean a total lack of respect for human life, ”Jeon said in a statement.

Video footage of the incident is not available. Unlike some police officers, the officer did not have a body camera, Prince George District Manager Angela D. Alsobrooks told reporters.

Body cameras are not available to all patrol officers within the district police force, but funding is planned to equip them all in the future, Alsobrooks said.

Stawinski said that placing people in the front of police cruisers gives officers better control over the person and has been common in the department for years.

According to the department’s guidelines, officers can place people in the right front or rear seat, depending on whether their police cruisers have a partition. Owen’s vehicle was equipped with a partition, the department said in a statement.

