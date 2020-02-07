A man who killed his wife on a cruise in Alaska after requesting a divorce pleaded guilty to murder

A Utah man pleaded guilty to beating his wife to death on a cruise ship two and a half years ago, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.

Kenneth Ray Manzanares pleaded guilty to the death of Kristy Manzanares in July 2017.

The cruise ship Emerald Princess was in US waters when the Manzanareses fought verbally in their cabin, a Department of Justice press release said.

“According to the information provided in connection with the request, Kenneth and Kristy Manzanares had an oral argument that evening about Kenneth’s behavior. During the discussion, Kristy said she wanted a divorce and asked him to disembark the ship in Juneau in order for him to return to Utah, ”the press release said.

Kenneth Manzanares instructed two children in the room to go into an adjoining room where some of Kristy’s relatives lived, the Department of Justice said. After hearing the screams, the children tried to get back into the room but couldn’t. They could see the husband slapping his wife’s hands from a connected balcony while she was lying on the floor.

Kristy Manzanares died of a blunt trauma to her face and head.

CNN turned to a public defender for Kenneth Manzanares, but received no immediate response.

Kenneth Manzanares faces life imprisonment and / or a fine of up to $ 250,000. The case fell under federal jurisdiction since the ship was killed in U.S. waters.

The couple were from Santa Clara, Utah. The Emerald Princess is operated by Princess Cruises.