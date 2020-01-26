A man has accused two women of cheating him with his scratch-off prize of $ 4 million (£ 3 million), because he can’t speak or read English.

Joao Luis DaPonte is suing Maria Oliveira and Susana Gaspar, all of New Beford in Massachusetts, at the Bristol Superior Court contesting the ownership of the lottery ticket.

The court documents say that the winning DaPonte ticket showed a prize of $ 4MIL which, in its native Portuguese, translates into $ 4,000.

His lawyers say Oliveira charged the ticket in his name in exchange for a cut, but he pocketed a lump sum of $ 2.6 million while handing DaPonte the $ 3,800 he thought he had won.

Oliveira, in an affidavit, insists that “he has never charged lottery tickets for anyone.”

DaPonte states that he later discovered the scheme after talking with a friend who knew Oliveira and Gaspar.

“The acts of the accused … constitute well-informed assistance that contributes to the common tortuous plan of depriving the plaintiff of his lottery winnings,” says DaPonte’s complaint.

None of the lawyers of either party has commented on the case.

.