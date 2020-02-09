“A man once offered 20 cows for my hand in marriage” – Yemi Alade

The popular Nigerian musician Yemi Alade has shown how a Masai man (from a tribe in Kenya) offered 20 cows just to marry them.

He made this reveal on her Instagram handle and that was after she posted a photo of herself in Maasai clothes.

READ ALSO: “Catch me if you can” – Mr. Eazi’s girlfriend, says Temi Otedola as she gets on her private jet

As a caption, Yemi Alade wrote that a Masai had offered 20 cows for her hand, but was discouraged by his friend, who said the singer was “fat and couldn’t build houses”.

READ ALSO: DJ Cuppy is thrilled to have a million followers on Twitter

As her heading she wrote;

“A Masai offered me 20 cows for my hand in marriage, but his friend said that I’m fat and can’t build houses!”

The house of the first and oldest woman is usually the first, followed by the second woman and the others.

Many of the Maasai youth are educated and still very cultivated. They build houses from a skilful mixture of cow dung, mud and water. “

Source: www.ghgossip.com