A man named 33-year-old Philip Doyle was stabbed to death in Wexford's house

A woman is interrogated by Gardai tonight after a man was stabbed in his family home.

Philip Doyle, 33, of Ramsgate Village, Gorey, Co Wexford, died after suffering fatal stab wounds in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, Gardai received reports of an incident on the property.

Upon arrival, a man named Philip Doyle was found deadly in the front yard of the house.

He was treated by emergency services and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A woman was arrested at the scene and is being held at Gorey Garda station tonight.

The victim, originally from Bray, worked as a mechanic.

The family had recently moved to the area and was not known on the estate, but the local community is still in shock tonight.

According to Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin, Wexford District Councilor, people in Gorey are concerned that violence is all too common.

The city council of Sinn Fein, familiar with the estate, said: “There are quite a few reactions to this on site.

“The people on the property are pretty shocked. They say that violence becomes too casual. “

Mr. Ó Súilleabháin said that many of the people who live in Ramsgate Village had recently moved there.

Gardai visits the scene of a fatal knife stab in Gorey, Co Wexford

(Image: Damien Storan)

Locals are also concerned about “a lack of strong Garda presence” in Gorey, where the local broadcaster was downgraded in 2013.

This meant that the Gorey station lost its superintendent, who was relocated to Enniscorthy.

Mr. Ó Súilleabháin said: “The numbers at Gorey garda station are far below what they should be for the size of the district and the fact that the population is growing rapidly.”

Meanwhile, Fianna Fail’s local city councilor Joe Sullivan expressed his sympathy for the families.

He told the Irish Mirror: “At this time, we can only express our condolences and condolences to the families of all concerned.”

