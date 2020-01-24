A man diagnosed with Wuhan coronavirus near Seattle is largely treated by a robot

The first person diagnosed with Wuhan coronavirus in the United States is treated by a few doctors and a robot.

The robot, equipped with a stethoscope, helps doctors take human vital signs and communicate with them through a large screen, said Dr. George Diaz, head of the infectious diseases division at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington.

The man, in his thirties, was diagnosed on Monday with the virus. He first went to an emergency care clinic on January 19 and told staff that he was concerned about possible symptoms of the new coronavirus because he had recently been to Wuhan, in China, said Diaz.

He arrived at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on January 15, before health checks at U.S. airports began, said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Snohomish county resident was in stable condition on Thursday and remains isolated, said Diaz.

Washington state health officials confirmed on Thursday that they had contacted 43 people believed to be “close contact” with the 30-year-old man, who identified the people he had interacted with since his return from Wuhan, China. These contacts will be called daily and actively monitored for any signs of illness.

He arrived at the hospital in a special insulated stretcher called ISOPOD and was treated in an isolated twin-bedded area, away from the busy sections of the hospital, the doctor said.

“The nurses in the ward move the robot so that we can see the patient on the screen, talk to him,” said Diaz, adding that using the robot minimizes the exposure of medical staff to the infected man.

It is not known when the patient will be released, as the CDC, which must provide details of the discharge, recommended additional tests.

“They are looking for a continued presence of the virus,” Diaz told CNN on Thursday. “They are looking to see when the patient is no longer contagious.”

About two weeks ago, the hospital tested its protocol for treating patients with highly contagious diseases such as MERS and Ebola. The hospital made changes after the Ebola outbreak.

“This is why we have put in place protocols that will allow us to treat patients with infectious diseases so that we can isolate them without spreading the virus to anyone,” Diaz told CNN in Español.

The service defined “close contact” as anyone who interacted with the patient and approached the infected person 3 to 6 feet, for an extended period of time while contagious or had contact. direct with its secretions.

The virus has killed at least 25 people in China, seven of which did not have pre-existing conditions before contracting the disease and made more than 800 sick, as far as the United States.

The true extent of Wuhan’s coronavirus is unclear, however, and official figures may be an understatement as mild symptoms and moderate cases of delayed onset may have gone undetected, a team said. of scientists.

The World Health Organization (WHO) emergency committee said it was too early to declare the epidemic an international public health emergency.