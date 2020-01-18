A man caught in a video attack on a Fort Lauderdale police officer appears in court - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – A man who could be seen on a cell phone video slapping a policeman in the face and throwing her against a fence before apparently strangling her in Fort Lauderdale, appeared in court.

29-year-old Marcelas Jones was accused of leaving the scene of the accident because he resisted violent arrest and increased the number of law enforcement officers.

He faced a judge on Friday morning and had to hold a $ 25,200 bond. He was also instructed not to have any contact with the officer.

“Based on the allegations of affidavit, we are dealing with very serious allegations,” said Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon in court.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, a clash broke out between Jones and the officer on Thursday afternoon at 2225 NW 19 after he attempted to escape the scene of the accident.

A video recorded by a witness shows the policeman trying to arrest Jones before he appears to hit her with his right fist and tries to hit her with his left fist again.

You can see him jumping into the position of a jumping fighter and standing against the officer.

The officer drops her taser toward Jones, who then puts it on a fence while choking her.

Fortunately, officials rushed to their support before their support arrived.

Here’s another video in which a Fort Lauderdale police officer was attacked by a man accused of leaving the scene of the accident. It’s okay. He is charged with a heavy battery and a police officer and opposes the arrest by force. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/yJ0n2cfANr

– Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 17, 2020

Officials said the officer suffered minor injuries during the dispute and that everything was expected to be all right.

