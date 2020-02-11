The Brighton Corona Virus “Super Spreader”, which has infected at least 11 Britons, is a 53-year-old boy scout guide and family man who has already defeated the deadly virus in five days, reports The Daily Mail

Steve Walsh, the father of two, is in quarantine in a London hospital after addressing the disease at a gas conference in Singapore late last month and returning to Hove on a ski vacation in the Alps, according to the Daily Mail.

A British businessman may have inadvertently transferred the new coronavirus strain to at least eleven people in three European countries during his travels, according to health authorities and reports in the British media. The British citizen works for the gas analysis company Servomex and was one of the first people from the country to test the virus positive, the Washington Post reported, citing British media.

According to a Guardian report, the man traveled on a three-day business trip to Singapore on January 20, where he was believed to have been infected with the virus. From Singapore, he is said to have stopped in a ski area near Mont Blanc in the French Alps. According to the French Ministry of Health, five British citizens, including a 9-year-old, were in the chalet and tested positive for the virus.