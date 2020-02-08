A major fire destroys three buildings under construction in the mixed-use settlement of Virginia

National World

Three buildings under construction were destroyed in a major fire in Fairfax on Saturday district, Virginia, outside of Washington, DC.

District firefighters responded to the four-alarm fire and found a five-story building on fire near Alexandria.

The fire was contained after five firefighters spent about eight hours fighting the flames. A fireman and a civilian were hospitalized for minor injuries, Fairfax Fire and Rescue tweeted.

According to the CNN subsidiary WJLA-TV, a two-story building and a town house under construction were destroyed together with the five-story building.

The burned buildings were part of a large mixed-use settlement called South Alex in the Penn Daw area, WJLA reported.

The subsidiary reported that developers laid the foundation stone in December 2018. Development prior to Saturday’s fire should be completed by summer 2021, according to the Southeast Fairfax Development Corporation website.