A look back at the New York Islanders team 1979-80

As the New York Islanders prepare to honor their first Stanley Cup winning team on Saturday night against the Florida Panthers, we take a look at what the team has accomplished during the season 1979-1980.

The team included seven future Hockey Hall of Fame members including Mike Bossy, Bryan Trottier, Clark Gillies, Denis Potvin and Billy Smith, as well as their head coach Al Arbor and general manager Billy Torrey. The team finished the regular season with a record of 39-28-13, which was good for second place in their division.

Regular season

Surprisingly, the Islanders had a hard time starting the season. They lost their first two games before beating the Atlanta Flames 5-1 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. However, they have won just 6 of their first 20 games after winning no win after a 10-5 win over the New York Rangers on November 13 until a 4-0 win over the Jets. Winnipeg December 2.

MONTREAL, CANADA – CIRCA 1983: Clark Gillies # 9 of the New York Islanders sets up a screen in front of the net during a game. (Photo by Denis Brodeur / NHLI via Getty Images)

They were finally able to return to more than .500 in their 41st game and continued to accumulate goals, scoring five or more goals in a quarter of the games played. Their season record was 10, but they scored nine goals twice during the season.

At net, goaltenders Smith and Glenn “Chico” Resch shared game time throughout the season, each playing at least 35 games. Richard Brodeur also played in two games and won a victory.

Offensively, Bossy led the team with 51 goals, as he had at least 50 in every NHL season, except the last, when he only played 63 games due to a back injury. Trottier had one of his best offensive seasons, scoring 42 goals and scoring 104 points. The Islanders had 10 players scoring at least 10 goals. They finished with 281 points before starting the playoffs.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

In the first round of the 1980 Stanley Cup playoffs, the Islanders played against the Los Angeles Kings. After scoring eight goals in Game 1, the Islanders abandoned Game 2 before winning an overtime win over a goal by Ken Morrow in Game 3 and a 6-0 shutout win in Game 4 behind Smith.

Billy Smith # 31 of the New York Islanders defends the goal during a home game, Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios / Getty Images)

After the Boston Bruins defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Islanders qualified for the underdogs in the second round, but won the first two road games with overtime goals from Gillies and Bob Bourne in two nights. The Islanders won game 3 at home 5-3 and won the series in five games.

For a place in the Stanley Cup final, the Islanders faced the Buffalo Sabers in a close, six-game battle. The Islanders won the first two games scored by a double overtime goal from Bobby Nystrom. After scoring seven goals in game 3, they lost the next two games, forcing a game 6 at home, which they would win 5-2.

Stanley Cup Final

Playing in their first Stanley Cup final, the Islanders faced the Philadelphia Flyers in a classic battle. Potvin continued the team’s magic overtime race with the winner of match 1. The teams would each win two of the following four games, setting up New York with a potential home candidate for match 6.

UNIONDALE, NY – 1980: Denis Potvin # 5 of the New York Islanders skates with the puck during an NHL game circa 1980 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by B Bennett / Getty Images)

The two teams each scored twice in the first period behind the goals of Potvin and Sutter. The Islanders scored two more points in the second period, but abandoned their lead in the third. However, at 7:11 of the first overtime, Nystrom still scored the winning goal, when the Stanley Cup arrived on Long Island for the first time. Trottier won the Conn Smythe Trophy, scoring 12 goals and 17 assists in 21 playoff games.

We will always remember this team for their championship, but they did more than that. They were the start of one of the largest dynasties in the world. The franchise has won four consecutive Stanley Cups and 19 consecutive playoffs. It could be the last time we see something like this and these players and coaches were the reason.