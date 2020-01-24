KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – In Kansas City, people are trying to figure out where to see the Super Bowl.

For some, it would be the ideal choice to be at Arrowhead Tailgating before the game. In fact, there is a petition on Change.org to open Arrowhead so Chiefs fans can gather there for the big game.

No matter what you fancy watching the Super Bowl, you’ll find it right in the city.

If you fancy a busy bar, spots like the Westport Ale House are for you.

“We are so excited,” said Mike Hollrah, director of operations at Westport Ale House. “Every time we did this, we had a day with as many fans as we know and so many regulars that we have here at Westport Ale House.”

Hollrah said that while they covered the entire playoff run, they continued to make adjustments, including adding personnel and security, and using their voice role “Alice in Wonderland” called “The Fall.”

He said all the stands were sold out.

If the bar setting doesn’t suit your needs, you will greet restaurants like Anton’s Downtown with open arms.

“If you already have a party, that’s fine,” said Kelly Barrett, the event manager at Anton. “Come with us to the tailgate. Celebrate with us. Come at noon when the door is open. Have a good time, half price starters, a few drinks. “

If that doesn’t appeal to you, maybe the film scene will. At Screenland Armor in North Kansas City, first come, first served.

“We showed the World Series when we got here at the World Series and it got nice and loud here,” said Adam Roberts, the owner. “We assume there will be a borderline uprising because we hope everyone will be thrilled if we win the big game.”

Many have asked for a wake party at Arrowhead. It would be nice, but seems unlikely, according to the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.

The NFL, which has broadcasting rights for all pre-season, regular-season and post-season games, clearly prohibits mass viewing of programs in stadiums and arenas.

Make sure to check out the many locations on the other side of the subway, including Power & Light, Tanner’s Bar & Grill, and others on both sides of State Line Road.

