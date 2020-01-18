A look at the longstanding Winter Storm Pipes and Drums Event in KC | news

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The city is currently full of national sports reporters for the Chiefs game on Sunday, but a tweet from NFL network reporter James Palmer has caught our attention.

“Aside from my week at KC,” he said. “I’m the only man wearing pants in my hotel. There’s a bagpipe convention at the hotel, and I’m not kidding. It’s a scene guy.”

Of course we had to know more, so we got Betsy Webster from KCTV5 involved in a completely different “winter storm”.

As it turns out, soccer isn’t the only game in town. East of the Plaza at the Marriott and the Holiday Inn, a longstanding competition has brought Scottish Highland musicians from all over the world to KC.

Some of the world’s best gave KCTV5 a spontaneous performance in the lobby on Friday because the competitions upstairs are so serious that no interruptions are allowed.

The Winter Storm is a four-day event organized by KC’s Midwest Highland Arts Fund. It is now in the 19th year.

“I would say it is the biggest competition in North America and people from all over the world are now traveling to take part,” said Callum Beaumont, a world champion whistler.

“This is a competition that gets bigger every year,” said Steve Foley, a world-class bass player. “I think it’s her 20th birthday next year.”

The competitions took place on Friday. Music workshops take place on Saturday, followed by a public concert that is more than traditional pipes and drums.

“You have people who are really highly recognized Celtic artists who will play there,” said Foley.

The host nonprofit’s job is to preserve the art of the Highlands.

“To teach young people across the country how to play pipes and drums and to keep it going,” said Steven McWhirter, a snare world champion.

“It is especially important for bass and tenors because we don’t really have that many competitions that have so much prestige,” said Christina Hanks, a North American bassist drummer.

“When I was a child, when the movie” How to Train Your Dragon “came out around 2011, bagpipes were used in the soundtrack and I fell in love with the sound,” said Griffin Hall, a viewer.

The people who played for KCTV5 are trainers and judges.

Hanks, who plays the tenor drum, is one of the few in the world who plays both bass and tenor in the Grade One World Cup final. Foley has won two bass drum world championships. McWhirter won the World Snare Drum Championship nine years in a row. Beaumont won four Pipe Band World Championships in Glasgow.

“Yes, he’s kind of a rock star,” said Hall.

“I’m not sure about that,” said Beaumont. “I’m not sure if a piper can be a rock star.”

You are used to wearing uniforms at the uninitiated check-in.

Kess Robinson was at the hotel to celebrate her 18th birthday and didn’t know about the event. “We came in and saw people in skirts and it was just like, ‘Oh, hello.'”

They say that they are more amused than offended by the inevitable question.

“Exactly what we’re wearing under our kilt, I think,” said McWhirter. “We are often asked this question.”

Socks and shoes are your elusive standard answer. But in truth it is really a personal decision.

“Usually, your hardcore guys are the ones who just choose,” said Foley. “Then you have your other people who have to wear these things all day so that they feel good.”

Which means that most of them actually avoid this one tradition and keep things within themselves.

Incidentally, there is nothing too deep behind the name. They always storm the city in mid-January when there are frequent storms outside. So, as they say, only the cordial must attend.

Here you will find details about tomorrow’s concert, including where to buy tickets.

