KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Medical marijuana patients in Missouri have come a step closer to the prescription pot after the state released a list of licensed pharmacy licenses.

KCTV5’s Kaci Jones went to Linwood Boulevard on Friday, where a pharmacy may soon be up and running.

It is a business and residential area of ​​the city. There is a Costco and a Home Depot, but then there are houses on the street. What is currently a Metro PCS is where a company called True Level Investments wants to set up a medical marijuana pharmacy. The company has been included in the number that the state is to approve for a license.

KCTV5 News had questions to the state about the addresses of these pharmacies and their locations. It has turned out that institutions can change their addresses after they have been approved for licenses, but we have planned it based on the status records.

There were more than 1,000 companies applying for a license. Only 192 of these were approved. That is 24 for each congress district.

So Jones drove to several of the addresses listed for the approved licenses. At 6200 Troost Ave., OXD Troost, LLC. has been approved for a license. It used to be a restaurant, but now there’s a property sign in the window.

In another location about 2 miles away at 7025 Prospect Ave. V3 MO Vending 6, LLC. has been approved for a license. A real estate sign is also attached to this location.

A license was also approved at 240 Linwood. This is the Metro PCS Store, but that could change soon.

We spoke to companies in the area about the possibility of a pharmacy next door and have so far heard no complaints.

“Oh, it will help the business,” said Will Shaban of Linwood Auto Sales. “It will help all local companies. I think a local businessman will bring more traffic to the region. “

“This area is coming and we have been here for a few months,” said Ramzy Najjar. “We are successful, but we think this will be a good thing for us.”

It can take months for pharmacies to actually start selling medical marijuana because they can only sell weeds grown in Missouri.

KCTV5.com is now on the road with you! Get the latest news updates and videos, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigation reports, sports headlines and more from KCTV5 news.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

,