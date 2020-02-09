A little girl is reported to have a shocking vision of Jesus in the church of TB Joshua [Video]

The video of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly had a vision of Jesus Christ during a service in the popular TB Joshua church in Lagos has gone viral.

During a service at the Church of All Nations Synagogue (SCOAN), at which the gathering up to get water that they thought was anointed, a young girl cried out and gestured wildly as soon as she received her water ,

“There is a man; He is tall! He is wearing a white piece of clothing, ”exclaims the girl, who will later identify herself as a gift from the state of Anambra.

According to her, he said: “Repent; I am coming soon. Bring people to my church. Bring more souls. “

Then Poison told how she experienced angels and 24 elders who “bent down and sang:” Holy, holy is the lamb “.

During this time, Gift’s eyes remained closed as she vividly expressed that “his face is shining” and “the light is too bright”.

Suddenly the young girl fell to the floor and seemed to wake up from the trance. Startled by the attention that surrounded her, Poison started to cry when she told what she had just seen.

“There was a big crown on his head and he was sitting on a throne,” she said, adding that she saw smoke around the heavenly scene she saw.

The young girl was shocked that no one else saw what she had seen so vividly.

“People are on the wrong path. We should bring her back to church, ”she pleaded emotionally, adding that she needed Pastor TB Joshua’s guidance on why she would be the recipient of such an amazing revelation.

“There is no excuse to be surprised by the uncertainty surrounding events,” Joshua said on YouTube when he released the viral clip.

“The uncertainty of the hour of Christ’s return requires vigilance and vigilance. Let us not wait for another sign from heaven to convince ourselves of the paramount importance of getting the best out of today’s life, because only today is ours, not tomorrow. “

The clip has been viewed more than 400,000 times since it was released on YouTube and Facebook yesterday.

This is not the first time that someone has had such a revelation as a few months ago. A woman – who said she was a skeptic – also stated that she had a vision of Jesus during a similar service in Joshua’s church.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xfb1s0UxQBY (/ embed)