A little foretaste of this year’s County Fair and Date Festival

news

Preparations are underway for the 74th Annual Riverside County Fair and the Date Festival. It will officially open on Friday, February 14th, 2020.

“We are very much looking forward to the start of the fair this year. It starts on Valentine’s Day and lasts until the 23rd,” said Veronica Casper, exhibition manager.

Casper gave Madison Weil from News Channel 3 a sneak peek at some of this year’s recurring attractions, including the many rides, games, and activities.

“We have a lot to do for the whole family. There is a “kiddie carnival” and there are various exhibits that the children can enjoy with their parents, “said Casper.

The classic Festival Food Trucks are back too, offering dozens of delicious options.

This year the festival has set up several live cameras on the site. Here fans can follow in real time what is happening on site.

Festival goers can also feed farm animals on five different evenings, enjoy local art and outdoor concerts.

If you buy your tickets before the start of the show on Friday, you can get them at a reduced price: USD 22 instead of the usual USD 28. Here you can buy tickets.

“It’s ten days of family fun. There’s something for everyone,” said Casper.

Watch news channel 3 at 5 p.m. for Madison Weil’s full report.

Headlines / Top Stories