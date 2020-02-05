A link to the past was originally designed with multiple parallel worlds

Game development is by no means an easy task, so it was always interesting for me to see how things progressed while creating a game. During a recent interview about Luigi’s Mansion 3 with Kotaku’s Stephen Totilo, main producer Kensuke Tanabe spilled the beans on a rather interesting piece about the development of A Link to the Past. Although the final product originally only had two parallel worlds – the Light and Dark Worlds – many more were planned!

During last year’s E3, it was pointed out that a hotel environment enabled the Luigi’s Mansion 3 development team to create multi-storey puzzles because the layout of a hotel would be easy to visualize. However, this idea was eventually reduced to multi-room puzzles due to the difficulty of designing challenges on different floors. Tanabe, who also served as a screenwriter on A Link to the Past, described this shift in development by referring to one of the original ideas for the beloved Zelda title and stated:

If that happens, I don’t try to hold on to that original idea too much. This was the case, for example, when I was working on The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. At first we wanted to structure the game with different parallel worlds. To finally establish the gameplay, we decided that it would be better to limit it to two worlds: Light and Dark. I think game development entails a lot of work that you never know unless you actually try it.

Kensuke Tanabe

I am quite curious how several parallel worlds would have worked in A Link to the Past. After all, the idea of ​​parallel worlds in The Legend of Zelda has been investigated several times throughout the franchise, although in almost all cases it was limited to just two at a time. I would argue that the closest we have ever come to multiple worlds is in Oracle of Seasons, where the overworld changes state based on which season it is currently, with Link being able to switch between them as they please.

However, apart from the intrigues, I have to be at least a little grateful that the A Link to the Past team has only reached two worlds. After all, the more you jump, the more complex the game can become. As it looks now, A Link to the Past is beautifully made to take full advantage of all the settings and I believe that adding it on top would eventually eliminate much of what makes the game so good, even according to today’s standards.

Do you want to see multiple parallel worlds in A Link to the Past? If so, which types of worlds do you think would have worked well?

