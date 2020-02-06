A law firm is asking the US Supreme Court to grant a certiorari to Morocco

In August 2019, an American appeals court ruled in favor of the American liqueur magnate John Paul DeJoria, which meant that he could not pay a $ 123 million Moroccan settlement after an oil project failed. In response to the ruling, an American law firm on Tuesday submitted an amicus curiae letter to the United States Supreme Court in support of the Moroccan party.

The law firm, Miles & Stockbridge, announced in a press release that its order to support the petition for certiorari by Maghreb Petroleum Exploration, SA and Mideast Fund for Morocco Limited, which failed to allow a US court to recognize a Moroccan judgment against DeJoria .

The amicus curiae claims that “the opinion of the fifth circuit in DeJoria v. Maghreb Petroleum Exploration, which refuses to recognize a foreign verdict in a US court, … undermines America’s promotion of the rule of law abroad”.

“The opinion of the Fifth Circuit in DeJoria v. Maghreb Petroleum Exploration, S.A. reflects poorly on US justice,” said Thomas M. Wolf, a chief and litigation lawyer at the Miles & Stockbridge office in Richmond.

In addition, the law firm stressed that the Fifth Circuit Court should review the decision against Morocco to “prevent the damage to international business that the ruling will cause, if not corrected, and restore consistency in the handling of federal courts of recognition cases of foreign decisions. ».

In August 2019, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals confirmed an earlier judgment that refused to recognize the decision of a Moroccan court against DeJoria. The affirmation endorsed the decision of the US court for the western district of Texas, which found that the billionaire in Morocco was denied the trial.

This meant that DeJoria would not have to pay $ 123 million on the Moroccan side after being accused of alleged fraud and maladministration.

The ruling was based on the findings of the Texas court, which ruled that the American entrepreneur was entitled to non-recognition of the Moroccan judgment under the Uniform Foreign Money Money Judgment Recognition Act 2005.

For the record, DeJoria and his associates were charged by Maghreb Petroleum Exploration after failing to meet the objectives of a 1999 oil project, the Talsint oil project.