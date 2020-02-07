A judge was temporarily removed from the bank after allegedly calling a black jury member “Aunt Jemima.” national

A judge in Pennsylvania has been suspended to deal with other cases after he has repeatedly referred to a black jury as “Aunt Jemima.”

Mark Tranquilli, an Allegheny County Common Pleas judge, was reassigned to administrative duties following a peer review on Tuesday (February 4). Two days later, the Allegheny Bar Association issued a statement demanding that he undergo an official investigation for his behavior at the bank.

The behavior has been criticized as offensive, racist and unbecoming before a judge. “Because we are committed to the mission and values ​​of the Allegheny County Bar Association, we have a duty to our members, our customers and the African-American and wider communities in general to continue to take action to implicit and explicit racial prejudice in our region eliminate legal system, ” Lori McMaster, the president of the association, said in the statement.

According to the defense lawyer Joe Otte, Tranquilli was furious and went on a racist diatribe after a drug suspect was acquitted last month. Prosecutor Ted Dutkowski reportedly met with Otte and the judge after the jury was fired and selected a black female jury member who wore a headwrap throughout the trial and cried the prosecution for not screening jury members.

“You were not a strike when you decided to put Aunt Jemima on the jury,” Dutkowski says, Tranquilli told him, according to a complaint filed with the Judicial Conduct Board. “As soon as she sat down, she crossed her arms and looked like this (acts the jury members’ actions).”

There is no report of the conversation, since there was no court reporter present at that time.

Aside from the racist remark about the woman, Tranquilli also referred to the jury and claimed that the woman’s “baby daddy” was probably a heroin dealer, allegedly acquiring the suspect.

This is not the first time that Tranquilli’s comments have put him in trouble. He previously asked a public prosecutor if he should ‘sober up’ in a courtroom in 2005 Post-Gazette, the judge later submitted an apology letter.

