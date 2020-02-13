A Joe Thornton trade should be approached with caution

If the Boston Bruins are actually waiting for Joe Thornton, every deal should be approached with great caution.

The sentimental notion that Joe Thornton will return to the Boston Bruins twenty-three seasons after his first draft and winning a Stanley Cup is the fairy tale we’d love to see.

The Boston Bruins must remember, however, that this is not old Joe Thornton. His best career 125-point season in the year he was traded to San Jose is behind him. In fact, it was fourteen seasons ago.

If a deal is to be made, Boston Bruins should massively temper their expectations. Joe Thornton is a multi-year player with 15 to 20 goals and only sits on two this season. His total score is at a career low of just 24 points, a brand that only surpasses his rookie NHL year.

Of course, part of it can be attributed to its use and the average shape of the San Jose Sharks, but it’s also a case where Father Time catches up with him. After all, he’s now 40.

As a trade pick-up, it still holds a certain value for the Boston Bruins. A player like Thornton doesn’t forget how to hand over the puck or how to play in the power play.

It’s fair to say that he’s still one of the best passers-by in the league and could still bring the goods to a Powerplay group. To do this, add his strength and physical play; It is perfectly suited to offer something to a play-off candidate in this late phase of his career.

However, the Boston Bruins need to be careful about how much a deal could cost and whether the addition of Joe Thornton will actually damage the team’s chemistry. There is no doubt that he would be a very experienced head in the room and that given his time as captain of Boston and San Jose, he exudes the leadership.

Regarding a fit in the lineup; Are you moving Charlie Coyle off his third center line or are you using Thornton as a fourth liner, although this line also does an excellent job as a control group of the Boston Bruins?

In terms of cost, you need to find a way to get $ 2 million cap hit if the Bruins are to pay Joe Thornton in full.

Assuming Kevan Miller remains in a long-term injured reserve, there is financial scope to add Thornton’s full salary. Postponing a contract like Brett Ritchie with a conditional draft pick for the second or third round would be the smartest option, although the big question is whether the sharks bite on it.

You can imagine if Thornton wanted his great chance at the Stanley Cup for the sharks to do the right thing and try to give him that chance. Ritchie would be ideal in that his contract turns into laundry; The Sharks save $ 1 million on an expiring player and add another draft pick this year.

If there is such a deal, it is advisable to add Thornton to the deadline. He still has enough value and the sentimentality of anything could actually spur the Boston Bruins to improve their game in advance.

Whatever they do, the Boston Bruins shouldn’t pawn too much for a 40-year-old who is in a bad year.