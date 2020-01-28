A history of exes that appears on the bachelor

Forget about Ex on the Beach, it’s all about Ex on the Bach.

Viewers were riveted (and shrinked) during Monday’s episode of The Bachelor when the participant Victoria Fuller walked hand in hand with Peter Weber to what should be a nice concert during their one-on-one only to find her ex-boyfriend Chase rice stand on stage. Victoria F. looked like a deer in headlights and was clearly uncertain about what to do. Peter danced and kissed awkwardly while her country singer ex serenaded them. Talk about uncomfortable.

Although it was certainly one of the most dramatic explosions of the past that Bachelor Nation has seen, it was far from the first, because the franchise has a long history of exes of participants who triggered the drama – either personally, over the phone or even via DM. Come on, even the first two episodes of Peter’s season were really about his ex, Hannah Brown, Turn right?

Although we don’t mind sliding backwards, let’s take a short walk through the memory strip to look back on some of the most memorable appearances of exes in the show over the years …

The Bachelor, Season 24: Of course, the most recent example of an ex-pop up is perhaps the most entertaining / intriguing, both during and outside the show, because the country crooner seems to have a different perspective on his relationship with Victoria F. than the one who has detailed them Peter described.

While she told the Bach that they had dated quite seriously just before she left for the show and that Chase did not want her to go on an ABC hit, the 34-year-old “Eyes On You” told the hosts on the Fitz in the Morning Radio Show: “We spent a night together in Charlotte. She’s a cool girl – from what I know about her.”

Although musical guests rarely become an integral part of the storylines of the show, usually just clumsy singing a song for two people hoping to crack a Billboard card, Chase, who once competed on Survivor, was “really angry” by some finished. play out.

“They never brought anyone in and surprised the guest in the show,” he explained, adding that he had no idea that she would be the woman on the date. “To do that to me, it is exaggerated; it is unnecessary. I did not expect it. But in the end it happened. I do not know if it is the producers, or if they are just lucky if I know what I think, but I let everyone figure out what they think. I was pissed off. I was really pissed off to be honest … If there was anything I ever wanted, it would have nothing to do with the drama of that show. “

The Bachelorette, Season 15: Sometimes an ex does not have to appear in real life to cast a shadow over the time of a participant in the show. Just ask Scott Andersen, who didn’t even get the rose ceremony on the first night of Hannah Brownis the season after her BFF Demi Burnett revealed that she had received a DM telling her he had a girlfriend at home.

Too bad she didn’t receive one Jed Wyatt, the aspiring singer who would introduce Hannah and also come to the show with a girlfriend, right?

The Bachelorette, Season 14: Considering how popular the franchise has become, it has continued its own cradle of incestual dating, with many participants going out with each other when their seasons are over and moving from aspiring social media influencer to card-bearing member of Bachelor Nation. The perfect example of this? Becca Kufrin have to deal with the fact that one of its leaders (and future bachelor) Colton Underwood had recently dated her good friend / single contender Tia Booth after they started chatting via DM.

While Tia Becca initially said she was cool with her dating her ex, she later returned and admitted it made her “sick” to think of them because she still had feelings for the former NFL player, with Becca who sent him home later. Colton and Tia then tried to give their relationship a new chance at Bachelor in Paradise, but after many, many tears they broke up as friends, while Colton became the Bachelor.

The Bachelor, Season 22: Before it finally happened Arie Luyendyk Jr. The (first) last choice, the future bachelor Becca Kufrin was blinded when her ex-boyfriend Ross popped up randomly in Peru hoping to win her back to her.

Becca had talked about her ex earlier, revealing that they’d been on and off for seven years and described the relationship as “unhealthy,” and she wasn’t amused to open the door of her hotel room and see Ross standing there and him greets: “No. What are you doing here? Ross … no. Like, no.”

Clearly irritated and expressing “what the f? K?”, Becca does not invite him into her hotel room and kindly offers to “talk quickly.” She then quickly works on getting rid of Ross and shooting his ideas about an engagement. “This is that you put yourself more into my life and that is not your place.”

After the episode was broadcast, Twitter was a little thirsty for Ross, a football coach, and some even asked him to be in the next season of the show.

Becca? Not for that.

“I stand by my decision not to accept an unhealthy relationship in my life,” she tweeted. “I will never doubt or question that. #Selflovemotherssssss.”

Now, two years later, Becca is happy to be engaged Garrett Yrigoyen, her last choice during her run as a bachelorette.

The Bachelor, Season 20: Although he did not appear physically, JoJo FletcherThe ex boyfriend announced his presence during the episode of the hometown when JoJo came home to find a letter and flowers waiting for her at the door.

At first they think they like it Ben Higgins, JoJo’s mood changes faster than if she had dumped ice-cold water on her when she opens the letter and realizes it’s from her ex, Chad, who starts saying the letter: “I’m not writing this because you’re in the show, “when means that he writes it completely because she is in the show.

“I am so angry,” she said with tears, and we see parts of the multi-page letter, including the sign-off, “I will always love you with all my heart!” That is of course when the bachelor arrives before their date.

The Bachelorette, Season 13: Truly one of the most iconic moments in the recent history of the Bachelorette, DeMario Jackson‘s response when one of his ex girlfriends turned up during a group date. (He claims it was nothing more than a Tinder connection, although she had keys for his place?)

Rachel Lindsay had about 15 minutes to give DeMario, sent him quickly to pack and expressed frustration with producers for blinding her camera. And that’s why we love her.

The Bachelor, Season 17: Played endlessly for maximum drama in the promos prior to Sean Lowes season, the big moment finally arrived when Desiree Hartsock‘s ex boyfriend appears on their date during her visit to the city and immediately comes in the face of the bachelor. Things get pretty tense, with the ex who even gets Sean … until we find out it was a practical joke, with Des who fooled Sean by hiring an actor to retaliate him as a retribution for a joke which he previously played on her season.

But the last laugh was finally on her when her over-protective brother finally ruined her time in her hometown with Sean, who eventually sent her home in that episode.

The Bachelorette, Season 8: An undervalued moment came during the Emily Maynard season when the bachelor discovered in week seven that Arie, one of her front runners who would eventually take second place, had actually dated one of her producers / best friends Cassie Lambert more than ten years ago. Neither party told her about this until just before they visited his hometown.

“Emily had no idea about this relationship when production started. But Cassie took it upon himself to tell Emily about it as soon as Emily developed serious feelings for Arie,” Chris Harrison explained in a segment before seeing Emily’s response to the mini bomb.

“If he’s okay to hide himself, that he even knows you, let alone dated you, what else does he hide?” the bachelorette sees. “He is a good actor.”

Annoyed that she had not been informed of this before, claiming she felt like an “idiot,” Emily and Arie had an intense conversation about his perceived dishonesty (he claims it felt irrelevant because it was so long ago and a short relationship), finally getting it out of the camera.

The Bachelorette, Season 10: At another notorious moment in the history of the franchise, Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky learns from him via a phone callr Jessie Sulidis, her co-participantJake PavelkaIn the Bachelor’s season, one of her lovers has a girlfriend at home. Oh, and then the girlfriend jumped on the phone to tell a shocked Ali everything, including that she found out after he left to film that he had cheated on her and had another secret girlfriend.

The cheater in question? Iconic villain Justin “Rated R” Rego, an aspiring wrestler who literally jumps over bushes, pushes the cameras and tries to bump away (due to a cast on his foot) from a “piss” Ali after confronting him.

Just as dramatic, but for a very different reason, another omnipresent ex ended the season of Ali when her front runner (and let’s face it, wanted the final choice) Frank Neuschaefer admitted to Ali that he was still in love with his ex-girlfriend and threw her in the episode of the fantasy suites. Or.

It appears that Frank spoke with his ex Nicole after his date of birth. He stopped in Chicago for a stopover before flying to Tahiti to break down with a destroyed Ali. “The moment I saw her, all the old feelings came back a bit,” he explains. “Ali, I’m sorry.”

The bachelor is broadcast on Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

