A hippopotamus named Fiona has just received the sweetest birthday present from her friend Timothy - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – Hip hip hooray! Fiona, the most famous hippo in the Cincinnati Zoo, was just three years old.

And her friend Timothy, who lives at the San Antonio Zoo, has just “sent” her the sweetest birthday present.

Fiona woke up on Friday and found a delicious edible arrangement consisting of delicious fruits.

With (additional) help from the staff in San Antonio, Timothy even posted a lovely message on Facebook.

“When you are three years old, I want to say that you become more beautiful, charming and sweeter every year,” said Timothy.

“I mean, the hell when I first looked at you, I thought you were the most beautiful hippopotamus I’ve ever seen, and yet somehow you always knock me off your feet … and that’s not easy … I have four and a low center of gravity! “

As if that wasn’t thoughtful enough, Timothy arranged for country music star Aaron Watson to serenade his love with a birthday song.

In a video posted on Facebook, Watson said, “He loves you so much. He sends all his love from San Antonio to Cincinnati. He wishes he was with you now. “

(Who said long distance relationships can’t work?)

Fiona was born six weeks early at the Cincinnati Zoo and weighed only 29 pounds. According to the zoo, it is the smallest hippo that survives. Since then, Fiona has captured the attention and love of people around the world.

Now Fiona is a powerful animal weighing 1,300 pounds.

To celebrate Fiona’s birthday, the zoo gave her a bubble bath and a healthy birthday cake made from fruits and vegetables. Fiona and her hippos shared the cake.

Companies across Cincinnati also celebrated Fiona’s birthday, selling Fiona beer, sundaes, T-shirts, coffee, and more.

