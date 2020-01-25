A hippo named Fiona has just received the prettiest birthday present from her boyfriend Timothy

Hip Hip Hooray! Fiona, the most famous hippo at Cincinnati Zoo, has just turned 3 years old.

And her boyfriend Timothy, who lives at the San Antonio Zoo, has just “sent” the prettiest birthday present.

Fiona woke up on Friday to find an appetizing edible arrangement of delicious fruit.

With the (additional) help of the San Antonio staff, Timothy even posted a love message on Facebook.

“As you reach the age of 3, I want to say that with each passing year, you become more and more beautiful, charming and sweet,” said Timothy.

“I mean, damn it when I first laid eyes on you, I already thought you were the most beautiful hippo I have ever seen and yet somehow other, you keep bringing me down … and it is not easy … I have four and a low center of gravity! “

If it wasn’t thought through enough, Timothy arranged for country music star Aaron Watson to serenade his love with a birthday song.

In a video posted on Facebook, Watson said, “He loves you so much. He sends all his love from San Antonio to Cincinnati. He wishes to be with you now. “

(Who says distance relationships can’t work?)

Fiona was born at the Cincinnati Zoo six weeks before birth, weighing only 29 pounds. She is the smallest hippo to have survived, according to the zoo. Since then, Fiona has captured the attention and love of people around the world.

Now a mighty animal weighing 1,300 pounds, Fiona marks another year of spreading joy to everyone she meets.

To celebrate Fiona’s birthday, the zoo gave her a bubble bath and a healthy birthday cake made from fruits and vegetables. Fiona and her hippo friends shared the cake.

Businesses across Cincinnati also celebrated the anniversary, selling Fiona-themed beer, ice cream bowls, t-shirts, coffee and more.