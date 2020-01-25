An anonymous call for help scribbled on the bathroom wall inspired a wave of encouraging messages at a high school in Denver. Now the answers have spread from this wall to the Internet as students look for ways to support each other.

A desperate question

The question was, “Is life worth all the B.S.?”

Ashley Ferraro, an English teacher at Golden High School, noticed the message in the girls’ bathroom last week. She immediately encouraged her students to respond with their own words of support written on sticky notes and posted on the bathroom wall.

More than 50 notes now surround this desperate question.

“This was an opportunity to help someone who is suffering,” Ferraro told CNN.

A note reads: “Yes, because you will find love in your future … in yourself … and in your favorite things to do and the little things in life.”

Another said, “Life is worth it because even if it is bad, there is always a good one.” We have all been put here for a reason, we are all going through something difficult. It’s always getting better. “

A loving response

“I was really impressed with the number of children who participated,” said the English teacher. “And the ones you never expected to participate … did.”

Love will spread throughout the rest of the school when the sticky notes are moved down the hall, so that others can join in the conversation about the question.

“I hope it’s not such an isolated feeling – so people don’t think they are the only ones feeling this and asking for help,” Ferraro told CNN.

She loves working with the type of children who see another student suffer – and choose to help.

Spreading messages of hope

Golden High student Hannah Blackman helps spread hope beyond the walls of the school.

“When I saw the sticky notes, I thought it would be amazing to start a movement. I figured I could use social media to spread the word about suicide prevention even more and help those who need it.

The second student launched a Facebook campaign that raises funds for suicide prevention and crisis services.

“Since this kind of thing written on a bathroom wall is considered” vandalism “, it’s hard to find a gray area of ​​what to respond to and what to ignore,” Blackman told CNN . “I think it is always – always – important to reach out and see if someone needs help or even just a small gesture of kindness like sticky notes.”

According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents. For more ways to get help for someone who might be suicidal, click here.