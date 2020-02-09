A high school student grows the hair of his sick sister. When the administrators asked him to cut it, he pulled out of school

When 16-year-old Newt Johnson found out that his little sister was sick, he was ready to do anything for her.

This included growing his hair until a wig was made if she needed it. But because of school policies, it also meant that he retired from high school.

His sister and best friend, Maggie Johnson, was recently diagnosed with Wegener’s disease. The rare autoimmune disease affects her kidneys, leaving severe nausea and headache, which forces her to drop out of school in October.

The fiery eleven-year-old, known for her beautiful, long red curly hair, gradually lost her hair after starting chemotherapy and dialysis treatments.

“Some stains in my hair came out as if they had fallen out,” Maggie told CNN subsidiaries WOAI / KABB.

“(Newts) his hair will grow out if I need a wig.”

But her brother’s sweet gesture meant he had to make a serious decision: either cut his hair or retire from his Texas school.

According to the Poth Independent School District (ISD) manual, which was obtained from CNN, male students should not have hair that “protrudes beyond the ear opening on the sides or over the top of a shirt collar in the back.”

“It really stressed me out because I was worried about my sister,” said Johnson. “I felt good that I could do something for her.”

Instead of cutting your hair and following the rules. Johnson decided to retire from Poth High School and Home School while continuing to grow his mane. It must be eight to four inches long before he can donate his hair to his sister through the non-profit Locks of Love.

District officials confirmed that Johnson is no longer a student at high school.

“Listen to your children when they really believe in something, even if it breaks the rules. Sometimes you just have to dig deep to see if it’s really worth it or not,” said Johnson’s father Alan Johnson. “It’s worth it.”

Rules are rules

Johnson was asked by his high school to cut his hair before the winter break began in December. The school gave him until Tuesday, January 21, before the Code of Conduct consequences would be implemented, according to Poths ISD superintendent Paula Renken.

But when he returned to school, he hadn’t had his hair cut.

Johnson’s mother, Jamie Mathis-Johnson, was called to school that Tuesday to pick Johnson up and get her hair cut, Renken said. After meeting the headmaster, the school also offered Johnson’s parents a meeting to discuss their feelings with the school district officials.

“The parents declined the offer from Poth High School director Mr. (Todd) Deaver to arrange a meeting with the superintendent to discuss their dissatisfaction with the dress code,” Renken told CNN.

The district conducts an annual student handbook review prior to the start of the school year to allow the public to make recommended changes to district guidelines, including student dress code.

If Johnson had returned to school, he would have been transferred to a school lock or after detention, according to Renken. Johnson, she said, “would not have attended his education.”

“I don’t understand why he has to get in trouble if he does it for me,” said Maggie.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, PISD raised over $ 3,000 for the Johnson family to help cover hospital costs and collect hundreds of classmates and staff cards.

“It was never about not supporting a sick child,” said Renken.

“The Principal Deaver has fulfilled its obligations in accordance with the applicable guidelines and procedures. Together with the other two Poth ISD locations, he and his employees enforce the rules and guidelines laid down by the Board of Directors fairly and consistently. “