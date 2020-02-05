A hero that nobody knows seems like a hit

A smart starting point and a colorful cast of playable characters makes One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows an intriguing new fighting game.

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is a new game from Spike Chunsoft and Bandi Namco that will hit the shelves on February 28 and I am absolutely hyped for this.

When I first discovered that a One Punch Man fighting game was coming, I was worried. For those unaware of the premise of the anime on which the game is based, the story is centered around the untitled “One Punch Man” which, for reasons, is almost invincible.

As his name suggests, he can turn everything off with one blow. Literally. Punch. Done.

So I was worried that this game would attract some kind of Injustice shenanigans where they get a reason to make the stronger characters weaker to make this game meaningful. Instead, they have come up with a very clever idea.

Saitama (the One Punch Man) has a very low energy and is lazy which makes him tend to sleep in and forget things. Let’s say a giant villain is attacking the city; instead of controlling Saitama, you control one of the many fantastic weaker heroes of the show. This includes heroes with great names such as Speed-O-Sonic Sound, Vaccine Man, Spring Mustachio and Tanktop Master. In fact, here is a list of all confirmed playable characters:

Saitama

Boros

Genos

Speed-o-Sound Sonic

Tatsumaki

pop

Atomic Samurai

Fubuki

Mumen Rider

Vaccine Man

Mosquito girl

Carnage Kabuto

Deep Sea King

Metal bat

Tank top master

Tanktop Tiger

Tank top black hole

Metal knight

incentive

Melzargard

Emperor of the child

Sweet mask

Spring mustache

Puri-Puri prisoner

Sneck

Crablant

There are some fantastic names in it.

The versus mode is a three-to-three fighting game. You can choose one of the three, but know that if you decide to choose Saitama, there is a catch. He’s coming late. You start with a team of two and have to hold your own against your opponent until Saitama comes in and rescues your small team.

It should also be that the game has a great pre-order bonus. Pre-order One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows delivers “Dream Saitama”.

Dream Saitama appears as he does in his dream from the first episode in striped pajamas. When you choose this character in versus, you get all his moves, but not his ability to end a fight in one fell swoop. If you are looking for a standard fight and enjoy the movements of Saitama in a weakened capacity, Dream Saitama is worth it.

I am very excited to see how this title comes out when it is launched on February 28 on PS4, XBox One and PC. What do you think?