A Hannah Montana Prequel in the factory? Not so fast...

DISNEY CHANNEL / BYRON COHEN

Billy Ray Cyrus might be ready for a pre-series from Hannah Montana, but it seems that Disney isn’t.

In an interview with HollywoodLife, Cyrus said, “They’re talking about doing a prequel, what I would do for me in a heartbeat. Because that means I get my mullet back.”

“I think there was a whole story that led Miley to become Hannah Montana,” he added.

However, one source told E! News that there is currently no such Hannah Montana project in development at Disney. Everything is possible in the world of TV development, but for now Hannah Montana is a thing of the past. The series has been launched Miley Cyrus become famous. She played Miley Stewart, an average teenager during the day, and pop star Hannah Montana at night. Billy Ray Cyrus played her father.

The show lasted four seasons between 2006-2011 and produced a concert film, as well as Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Everything that is old is new to the world of TV. Disney Channel has Raven’s Home, the follow-up series with Raven-Symoné reprising her That So Raven character and the network previously broadcasted Boy Meets World follow-up series Girl Meets World. Meanwhile, Disney +, the new streaming platform arm of the House of the Mouse, is home to a number of shows that either serve as a continuation of older series or sequel types. The Proud Family is said to be making a comeback with which Lizzie McGuire Hilary Duff is at work (despite Disney putting it on hold), Love, Simon is going to be a show and there are a number of Marvel shows in the works, including The Falcon and the Winter Solider, WandaVision and Loki.

The Lizzie McGuire series by Duff is a follow-up series that follows the title character in her 30s. It was announced when Disney + was officially lit green, but after producing two episodes, Disney put the project in limbo. Original maker Terri Minsky leave the project.

“Fans have a sentimental relationship with Lizzie McGuire and high hopes for a new series. After filming two episodes, we came to the conclusion that we should go in a different creative direction and put a new lens on the series,” said a spokesperson from Disney in a statement.

For now, Hannah Montana remains a thing of Disney’s past.