A gunman is on the run after injuring the NYPD officer in an attempted murder

A gunman is on the run after injuring an officer in the New York City Police Department in an assassination attempted by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Two officers were in a delivery van in the Bronx on Saturday evening when someone came up to them and asked a question, a police officer said. When an officer replied, the gunman opened fire and hit one near the jaw. The shooter had fled and was still at large, the official said.

The injured police officer is expected to survive and the second was not injured, CNN subsidiary NY1 reported.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the officer in the driver’s seat shouted, “Gun!” When the gunman took out a gun without provocation.

“What we do know is that the offender fired several shots at close range into the van,” he said.

De Blasio criticized what he called “blind hatred” of officers and said he was grateful that they were not seriously injured.

“We saw a hideous homicide attack against NYPD officers in a marked police car tonight,” said de Blasio. “Thank God we can report that our officers have survived and can go home safely and healthy to their families. … We will not stop at anything to find the perpetrator and bring him to justice. “