A gunman is on the run after injuring an NYPD officer in an assassination attempt

A man in a black puffer jacket opened fire on a cop sitting in a van in New York City.

The officer was wounded and is said to survive, CNN daughter NY1 reported. A second officer was not hit.

Both police officers were sitting in a van in the Bronx on Saturday evening when someone came up to them and asked a question, a police officer said. When an officer replied, the gunman opened fire and hit one near the jaw.

The shooter is still at large and Crime Stoppers offers a reward of $ 12,500 for information about his whereabouts.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the officer in the driver’s seat shouted, “Gun!” When the gunman took out a gun without provocation.

“What we do know is that the offender fired several shots at close range into the van,” he said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized what he called “blind hatred” of officers and said he was grateful that they were not seriously injured.

“We saw a hideous homicide attack against NYPD officers in a marked police car tonight,” said de Blasio. “Thank God we can report that our officers have survived and can go home safely and healthy to their families. … We will not stop at anything to find the perpetrator and bring him to justice. “