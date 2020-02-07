A guide to online misinformation

In this file, on March 3, 2016, two people are working on a computer in Atlanta. Researchers investigating misinformation believe that they will deteriorate ahead of this year’s presidential election. Misinformation and misinformation can be in the form of false messages, photos, and videos that have been edited or presented without context. (AP Photo / David Goldman, file)

Cyborgs, trolls and bots can fill the internet with lies and half-truths. Understanding it is key to learning how misinformation spreads online.

As the 2016 elections have shown, social media are increasingly used to reinforce false claims and to divide Americans on important issues such as race and immigration. Researchers investigating misinformation believe that they will deteriorate ahead of this year’s presidential election. Here is a guide to understanding the problem:

Misinformation vs. disinformation

Political misinformation existed before the printer, but the Internet has allowed lies, conspiracy theories, and exaggerations to spread faster and further than ever before.

Misinformation is any false information, regardless of its intent, including honest error or misunderstanding of the facts. Disinformation, on the other hand, typically refers to misinformation that is deliberately created and disseminated to confuse or mislead.

Misinformation and disinformation can appear in political ads or social media posts. They can contain fake messages or treated videos. A tremendous example of disinformation from last year was a video by house speaker Nancy Pelosi that was slowed down to make it sound like it was blurring her words.

Research has shown that false claims spread more easily than accurate claims, possibly because they are intended to attract attention.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientists analyzed more than 126,000 stories, some true and some false, that were tweeted millions of times between 2006 and late 2016. They found that misleading or wrong stories were spread six times faster – and reached more people.

Online misinformation has been accused of deepening American political polarization and contributing to distrust of the government. The risks were highlighted in 2016 when Russian trolls created fake accounts to spread and reinforce social media posts on controversial issues.

War of the Bots and Cyborgs

The foot soldiers available in this digital conflict are bots. In the social media context, these autonomous programs can have accounts for content distribution without human intervention.

Many are harmless and tweet random poems or pet photos. But others are not a good thing and are designed to resemble actual users.

A study by researchers from the University of Southern California analyzed election-related tweets sent in September and October 2016 and found that one in five was sent by a bot. The Pew Research Center, in a 2018 study, concluded that accounts suspected of being bots are responsible for two-thirds of all tweets that link to popular websites.

While flesh and blood Twitter users often post on a variety of topics a few times a day, the most obvious bots tweet hundreds of times a day, day and night, and often only on a specific topic. They are more likely to republish content than to create something original.

And then there is the cyborg, a kind of hybrid account that combines the tirelessness of a bot with human subtlety. Cyborg accounts are those in which a person regularly takes over a bot account in order to respond to other users and publish original content. They are more expensive and time-consuming to operate, but they don’t pretend to be robots.

“You can get a lot from a bot, but maybe it’s not the best quality,” said Emilio Ferrara, a data science researcher at the University of Southern California who co-wrote the study on Twitter bots. “The problem with cyborgs is that they are much harder to catch and discover.”

Find the bots

Bots can be difficult to spot, even for the best researchers.

“We have 12 ways we can spot a bot, and if we hit seven or eight of them we have a fairly high level of trust,” said Graham Brookie, director of the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, one in Washington, DC, resident organization that studies studies links between social media, cybersecurity and government.

Nonetheless, Brookie remembered a Twitter account from Brazil that posted messages almost constantly – sometimes once a minute – and had other bot-like features. And yet: “It was a little grandmother who said, ‘That’s me!'”

Their proliferation and difficulty in identifying them have turned bots into a kind of digital sucker and turned the term into an insult that dismisses other social media users with different opinions.

Michael Watsey, a 43-year-old New Jersey man who often supports President Donald Trump, said he was repeatedly referred to as a Russian bot by people he grappled with online. The allegations caused Twitter to temporarily suspend his account more than once, forcing him to check whether he was human.

“I’m just trying to exercise my right to freedom of expression,” he said. “It’s crazy that it happened.”

Trolls and sock puppets

The word troll once referred to beasts of Scandinavian mythology hiding under bridges and attacking travelers. Now it also applies to people who post online to provoke others, sometimes for their own pleasure and sometimes as part of a coordinated campaign.

Sock puppets are another strangely named resident of social media, in this case a kind of scam account. While some users use anonymous accounts to not identify themselves, sock puppet accounts are used by the owner to attack their critics or to praise themselves. In October, Utah’s Senator Mitt Romney admitted to running a secret Twitter account called “Pierre Delecto”, which he used to defend himself against criticism.

Fake Videos: Deep, Cheap, and Flat

Deepfakes are videos that have been digitally created using artificial intelligence or machine learning to make it appear that something has happened that has not happened. They are seen as an emerging threat as improvements in video editing software allow fraudsters to increasingly take realistic shots of, for example, former President Barack Obama delivering a speech he never gave in an environment he never visited. They are expensive and difficult to create – especially in a convincing way.

Facebook announced last month that it would ban deepfake videos – with the exception of satire. As of March, Twitter will ban manipulated videos, photos, and audio recordings that “likely do harm”. Material that has been tampered with but not necessarily harmful may receive a warning label. And YouTube bans “misleading use of manipulated media” that could pose a serious risk of damage.

In contrast, flat fakes, cheapfakes, or dumbfakes are videos that have been processed using more basic techniques such as slowing or speeding up footage or cutting.

Examples include a doctoral video released by the British Conservative Party ahead of the UK elections in December that looked like a Labor Party official was having difficulty answering a Brexit question.

Because they are easy and inexpensive to make, cheapfakes can be as dangerous as their fancier cousin, the deepfake.

“Deepfakes are becoming more realistic and easier,” explains John Pavlik, a journalism professor at Rutgers University, who studies how technology and the Internet are changing communication habits. “But you don’t have to have any special software to make it easier.”

Researchers dealing with America’s changing media habits recommend that people turn to different sources and perspectives for their news, be critical of social media information, and think twice about republishing viral claims do. Otherwise, misinformation would continue to flow and be disseminated by users.

“The only solution,” said Ferrara, “is education.”

