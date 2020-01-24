Wolves are back in Colorado.

Colorado parks and wildlife officials have confirmed that at least six wolves have been spotted in Moffat County, the most northwestern corner of the state. The pack was found about two miles from a trail of wolf tracks they discovered earlier this month.

The discovery is remarkable: it is the first pack spotted in Colorado in almost 100 years.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said he was honored to welcome the animals to the state after “their long absence.”

“While lone wolves have visited our state periodically, including last fall, it is most likely the first group to call our state house since the 1930s,” he said.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the last gray wolves were killed around the 1940s. The animals were slaughtered, trapped and poisoned by hunters who, at the time, protected their livestock.

But under the Endangered Species Act of 1973, gray wolves were protected, which meant that anyone who hunted or killed animals faced federal charges.

That may soon change.

In March of last year, the US Fish and Wildlife Service proposed a rule to remove the gray wolf from the list of endangered species after the increase in the wolf population. According to the Fish and Wildlife Service, there are more than 5,600 gray wolves in the United States.

In response, the Center for Biological Diversity said the proposal was “a death sentence for gray wolves across the country”.

“The Trump administration is determined to appease special interests who want to kill wolves. We are working hard to stop them, “said Collette Adkins, senior counsel at the Center, in the release.

Dan Prenzlow, Colorado’s director of parks and wildlife, said officials “will not take direct action in these cases” but will monitor the situation, he said in a statement. Authorities have urged Colorado residents to report any wolf activity.