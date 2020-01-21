According to a new study, a generation of Irish workers are on the brink of burnout.

Tired professionals may be on the way to an early grave due to physical and mental exhaustion.

Recent studies have shown a link between burnout and the development of a potentially fatal heart rhythm.

Research published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology found that irregular heartbeats can lead to blood clots, strokes, and even heart failure.

Regardless, a new Irish survey found that more than half of Irish professionals (52.9%) believe they are on the verge of burnout – 71% of respondents blame the culprits for their problems.

Lee Biggins, head of CV-Library, the recruiting agency that conducted the research, said: “Some people live from being busy, but it shouldn’t get to the point where you take work home, can’t sleep, and everyone Time feels exhausted. “

The biggest problem is an excessive workload, followed by long hours, unrealistic goals, and pressure from management. Many people also suffer from tight deadlines.

According to the CV-Library, burnout can manifest itself in several ways, including sleep disorders and constant exhaustion.

Headaches can also be a symptom of fear at work. Mr. Biggins also believes that people should not be afraid to address problems they have at work.

He added, “If you feel pressure from an older colleague, try to have an honest conversation with them.”

The study also shows that 52% of Irish professionals are worried about disappointing their managers, while 70% are worried about letting their team down if they feel uncomfortable.

Mr. Biggins added: “The truth is, no matter how well a job is paid, you will soon break up if you are under too much pressure and work on tight deadlines.”

Burnout is now officially recognized as a disease by the World Health Organization.

