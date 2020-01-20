A gas leak at Grandin Village closes Scratch Biscuit

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – The Scratch Biscuit Company announced Monday morning that the restaurant will close until further notice due to a gas leak at the nearby Exxon.

According to a Scratch Biscuit spokesperson named Nathan, the employees noticed a lingering smell of gasoline on Saturday, but thought it was an accidental spill from the nearby Exxon station. The smell was even stronger on Sunday morning, so Nathan called the Roanoke Fire Department.

In his article on the Grandin Village Facebook page, Nathan says that Scratch Biscuit closed early for Sunday brunch so Roanoke firefighters and HazMat teams could investigate the source of the odor.

This investigation revealed a leak in the Exxon underground gas tank. According to Nathan, the tank was emptied Sunday evening, but it will still have to be dug up.

Fire officials have allegedly suggested that Scratch Biscuit remain closed for Monday, but Nathan hopes to reopen the next day.

“I hope to be able to reopen very soon, but I will not open it until we have 100% assurance that everything is safe,” says Nathan. “Don’t worry though, everything in our building is safe and ready to go again, we just don’t want people around the smoke and we’ll be baking cookies very soon!”

