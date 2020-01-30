A framework that helps developers understand user-friendly feedback

Show how ArguLens works. Photo credit: Wang et al.

To assess the usability of open source software (OSS), which is made available free of charge to developers worldwide, the feedback and comments of those who have used it must be analyzed. However, processing and understanding feedback in user discussions can be challenging due to the large number of comments on the Internet and the fact that they often have conflicting opinions.

Given these difficulties, researchers from McGill University, the University of Bari and Polytechnique Montreal recently developed ArguLens, a theoretical framework and automated technique to simplify the analysis of community discussions related to the usability of OSS. The recently pre-published paper on arXiv is part of a broader research effort to help developers of open source projects improve the usability of their software.

“Understanding the reasons for community requests and further evaluating their impact on end users can be very difficult, especially when community opinions conflict,” researchers told TechXplore via email. “The main goal of our study was to help open source authors digest and evaluate the opinions of the community about the usability of their project.”

Before they started working on ArguLens, the researchers had long discussions with open source authors to better understand what they found most difficult when they understood the feedback from the community. They found that most developers had great difficulty processing and incorporating community comments, including suggestions and requests made through problem tracking systems.

This was due to the amount of feedback they had collected and the fact that users often expressed different and somewhat contradictory views. In combination, these two factors often made it difficult to process and digest feedback for ease of use.

The researchers developed ArguLens with the main goal of helping OSS developers understand the rich and diverse feedback they had collected online. ArguLens includes both a conceptual framework and an automated technique for analyzing online comments.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QH2SqS4Dboc (/ embed)

“As a conceptual framework, it adapts an argumentation model proposed by Stephen Toulmin in order to structure the usability-related discussions into three main elements: Claim, Ground and Warrant,” explained the researchers. “We call this the” anatomy “of community opinions. As an automated technique, natural language processing methods are suggested to identify these elements from user-friendly, free-form discussions.”

Developers and other community members can use ArguLens to differentiate and summarize specific requirements of community members (recorded in the “Claim” category) and facts about their system that interests the community (recorded in the “Ground” category) personal opinions about why individual facts are particularly important for users (recorded in the “Warrant” category). Overall, the framework can thus be used for scaffolding discussions and for the analysis of OSS usability problems.

As part of their research, the team evaluated and verified the scalability of ArguLens using supervised machine learning techniques for automated argument extraction. They asked experienced developers to use ArguLens and provide feedback if it helped them understand community comments. The feedback they received was very promising, as the majority of users said that the framework helped them better digest and review user-friendly opinions.

“A direct application of the ArguLens framework could be tools for open source issue tracking systems that provide an effective interface for the community to discuss usability issues,” the researchers said. “Once this framework becomes widespread, it can make a breakthrough change in how people view open source usability issues, stimulate a constructive discussion of those issues, and ultimately help improve open source usability. “

The framework could help OSS developers understand opposing opinions about the usability of their projects in the near future. Interestingly, however, it could also be applied to other aspects of software that can be improved based on user feedback, such as: B. Privacy or security. The team now plans to further improve the framework conditions and concentrate on two new research directions.

“First of all, we are examining tool designs that can be used to effectively display the information captured by the ArguLens framework,” says the researchers. “Not only will this help us better understand the effectiveness of this framework in nature (under real conditions), but it can also lead to concrete applications that directly benefit the open source communities. Second, we focus on that the-loop methods to reduce the incomplete classification of automated techniques to further ensure the scalability and usefulness of this framework. ”

A third of Peds medication errors due to usability issues

More information:

ArguLens: Anatomy of community opinions on usability issues using argumentation models. arXiv: 2001.06067 (cs.HC). arxiv.org/abs/2001.06067

© 2020 Science X Network

Quote:

ArguLens: a framework that helps developers understand usability feedback (2020, January 30)

accessed on January 31, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-01-argulens-framework-usability-related-feedback.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.