A Florida man accused of assaulting a police officer was arrested after a standoff

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office in Volusia County, a Florida man is in custody after assaulting a police officer and subsequently leading the authorities on a high-speed hunt.

Dillon Calisi, 26, was charged by the Ormond Beach police with having charged a police officer with the incident. He is also accused of escaping law enforcement, opposing arrest, and driving with a license, the sheriff’s office said.

It is not clear whether Calisi currently has legal representation.

The sheriff’s office said Calisi attacked an officer in Ormond Beach at a gas station early Sunday morning, kicked him in the head, and tried to take over the official’s weapons. Calisi then fled to a Vehicle.

The deputy of the Volusia County sheriff and members of the Daytona Beach Police team, together with the Ormond police, were chasing Calisi, who lost control of the car shortly after 2 am and crashed.

Calisi, who, according to the authorities, was armed with a pistol, refused to leave the vehicle when he made a number of threats over the phone to shoot her and himself. The suspect also said he had explosives and was going to shoot a child in the car, the sheriff’s office said in the release.

It was later determined that there was no child in the vehicle, the press release said.

A 12-minute video released by the sheriff’s office showed members of the SWAT team approaching the suspect’s car in a tactical BearCat vehicle. It also shows tear gas and a spiked ball that is inserted into the car.

SWAT MPs removed Calisi from the vehicle and detained him before handing him over to the police in Ormond Beach. He was then taken to the Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for examination.

CNN has reached the medical center.

Calisi was also arrested for a pending arrest warrant after a December incident in which he was found using 9mm ammunition. He told a Daytona Beach police officer that he could find his information on the dark internet and kill him and his family.