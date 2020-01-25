A Florida Brewery brought out beer cans of dogs ready for adoption - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – A brewery in Bradenton, Florida has just given all participants in Dry January a reason to end the sober month earlier.

Motorworks Brewing shows the faces of four different smiling guard dogs on every can of its adoptable dog cruiser Kölsch – all for a good cause.

“There are hundreds of other dogs at the shelter that are looking for a home, and that’s exactly what it’s about. It’s not just about getting these four dogs adopted, it’s also about raising awareness and raising donations,” said Barry Elwonger from Motorworks Brewing told CNN.

The donations from the 4-packs and 24 cans go to Shelter Manatee to help build a new facility. But the clever cans are already helping the four-legged floridians to find their new home. Morton and King, two of the dogs featured on the Cruiser Golden Lager beer labels, were adopted on the first day of the special dose release.

“This is a way to connect good people with good beer, good animals and good boys,” said Elwonger.

The labels for the beer cans not only include an adorable photo of each puppy, but also a story about the dog and information on how to donate to the shelter. The labels were donated by Tech Label in Largo.

“The response to this project has been overwhelming. We have received numerous calls and messages about the program and are delighted that we have already created so much awareness (and money) for the shelter. We love dogs here at Motorworks Brewing and cannot thank the community enough for supporting this initiative, ”said Elwonger.

If you want to pick up part of Motorworks Adoptable Dog Cruiser, you have to stop by the taproom. The cans are available in a 4-pack for $ 9 and a 24-pack for $ 40.

