A flexible sensor for biometric authentication and the measurement of vital functions

Conformable imagers are flexible electronic components that can be brought into direct contact with the skin of a human user and record their vital functions or other biological information. In recent years, these imagers have become particularly popular for biometric authentication and in portable electronic devices such as smartwatches or fitness trackers.

Based on sensors they have developed in the past, researchers from Tokyo University and Japan Display Inc. have recently developed a new customizable imager for biometric authentication and vital sign measurement applications. This new imager was featured in an article published in Nature electronics, was made using a combination of LTPS-TFT readout circuits and organic photodiodes made of polycrystalline low temperature silicon thin film transistor.

“Our laboratory focuses on the development of flexible electronics, especially organic electronics,” Tomoyuki Yokota, one of the researchers who conducted the study, told TechXplore. “In our previous work, we developed an ultra-flexible OLED and organic imaging sensor for biomedical applications, but the resolution and speed were not sufficient to take a fingerprint image. The adaptable imager presented in our article solves this problem by integrating LTPS and TFT organic photo detector. “

Despite their recent popularity, the development of flexible imagers that enable both high-resolution measurements and high recording speeds has proven to be very challenging. Previous research efforts have often resulted in imaging devices that can take high-resolution but fairly slow pictures, or those that produce lower-resolution pictures over shorter periods of time.

With the new imager developed by Yokota and his colleagues, on the other hand, measurement values ​​can be achieved with a high resolution of 508 pixels per inch and a speed of 41 images per second. This remarkable performance is made possible directly by the integration of an organic photodetector and an LTPS-TFT in a thin sheet-type image sensor.

“Because our arcuate image sensor is thin and pliable (its total thickness is only 15 microns), it can be easily integrated into portable devices,” said Yokota. “In addition, it can be used to measure health status while performing biometric authentication, so we expect it can help prevent confusion between ‘spoofing’ and patient information.”

The thin and flexible image sensor developed by Yokota and his colleagues can take high-resolution images of fingerprints and veins, which are now used in a variety of settings for biometric identification. It can also measure the so-called “pulse wave”, the wave of increased pressure that begins at the ventricular systole in the body and spreads from the semilunar valves to the human arterial system, and its distribution.

Pulse waves are an important sign and are often measured in patient examinations in healthcare. The conformable imager developed by the researchers not only enables the development of advanced portable electronics and tools for biometric identification, but can also be used for medical purposes so that doctors can monitor their patients’ pulse waves over a longer period of time.

“We now want to integrate our device into wearable electronics such as smartwatches,” said Yakota. “In the meantime, we are also examining the use of our image sensor in the medical field.”

